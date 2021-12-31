Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: FIW, HON, LOW, OMC, HD, CSCO, BAC, PFE,
- Added Positions: FVD, SPY, QQQ, PRFZ, FTSL, MSFT, FYX, SLY, SPMD, NXTG, ROBT, XHE, CIBR, FPXI, FBT,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, SPGP, XMMO, XMLV, T, XSLV, SRNE, XAR, COST, GOOG, IDHD,
- Sold Out: TAN,
For the details of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,591 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 439,932 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 58,171 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 104,993 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,050 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 21,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11. The stock is now traded at around $180.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.
