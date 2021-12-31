Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys First Trust Water ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: FIW, HON, LOW, OMC, HD, CSCO, BAC, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Water ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Lowe's Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,591 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 439,932 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 58,171 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 104,993 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,050 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 21,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11. The stock is now traded at around $180.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.