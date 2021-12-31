3d Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July, Invesco Bullet

New Purchases: FOCT, DOCT, DFAC, DFAX, OIH, AEMB, ICF,

FOCT, DOCT, DFAC, DFAX, OIH, AEMB, ICF, Added Positions: IQDF, IVLU, TAXF, JMST, EES, RVNU, IVV, DFIV, DFAS, USMV, XLC, XLU, THCX, TIP, KWEB, VEA, IUSB, XLP, BSCM, BSCN, BUG, AAPL, ACES, XLI, BNDX, VWO, BOTZ, VB, TLTE, TLTD, BSCO, IEFA, SPIP, SIMS, EBIZ, NUSC, LQD, FITE, GOVT, JIG, GWX, HERO, HYGV, IBB,

IQDF, IVLU, TAXF, JMST, EES, RVNU, IVV, DFIV, DFAS, USMV, XLC, XLU, THCX, TIP, KWEB, VEA, IUSB, XLP, BSCM, BSCN, BUG, AAPL, ACES, XLI, BNDX, VWO, BOTZ, VB, TLTE, TLTD, BSCO, IEFA, SPIP, SIMS, EBIZ, NUSC, LQD, FITE, GOVT, JIG, GWX, HERO, HYGV, IBB, Reduced Positions: JQUA, KALL, KVLE, EZM, QLC, VOT, BSCP, JHMM, IJT, FMB, KRMA, QDEF, DGRE, VLUE, XLK, XLRE, XLY, GQRE, ERTH, DMXF, DJP, DGS, VMBS, AQWA, XLE,

JQUA, KALL, KVLE, EZM, QLC, VOT, BSCP, JHMM, IJT, FMB, KRMA, QDEF, DGRE, VLUE, XLK, XLRE, XLY, GQRE, ERTH, DMXF, DJP, DGS, VMBS, AQWA, XLE, Sold Out: FJUL, DJUL, BSCL, ESGE, IXN, EFIX, SPSB,

Investment company 3d Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, VanEck Oil Services ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3d. As of 2021Q4, 3d owns 126 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 275,385 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 792,641 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC) - 625,668 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) - 473,339 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu (IQDF) - 952,241 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

3d initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $34.39 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.722900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.37 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.521600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $235.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d initiated holding in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.849900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d added to a holding in The Cannabis ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3d sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

3d sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $33.3.

3d sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

3d sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

3d sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.

3d sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.