Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc

Added Positions: MA, V, YUMC, OTIS, ADP, SPGI, MCO,

MA, V, YUMC, OTIS, ADP, SPGI, MCO, Reduced Positions: AZO, KO, BUD, EXPD, PG,

Investment company Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A. As of 2021Q4, Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A owns 12 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLS CAPITAL FONDSMAEGLERSELSKAB A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bls+capital+fondsmaeglerselskab+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 6,334,092 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.04% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 7,535,266 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 5,616,812 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.53% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 649,197 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.48% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 3,651,355 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%

Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 649,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Visa Inc by 91.66%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 966,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bls Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 5,616,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.