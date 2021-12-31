Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc

New Purchases: WMT, XLK, HPE, TXN, MU, FTEC, AXP, SPY, UNH, UPS, XLV, DSI, AON, VTI, IWO, QCOM, PEP, NDSN, LMT, JPM, IVW, USMV, IJR, IJH, QQQ, HXL, EIX, ABC, WAT, XLY, RPM, NEAR, IWR, IWN, FHLC, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Tyson Foods Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,252 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,998 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.71% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,388 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.67% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 65,556 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.50% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 175,018 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.72%

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 48,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $170.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 106,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 102.71%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 37,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 102.67%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 18,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 102.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 175,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 107.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 175,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 65,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.