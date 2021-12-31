Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Inscription Capital, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Inscription Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inscription Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inscription Capital, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Inscription Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,026 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,382 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 176,026 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  4. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 137,956 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.61%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,339 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 65,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 316,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 395.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 116,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: (LMRK)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.



