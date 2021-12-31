Inscription Capital, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: BBJP, BBCA, BBEU, PNC, CP, UNG, ABT, BBAX, LLY, GE, STZ, VLO, NXPI, MDLZ, MKC, LIN, LRCX, SCHD, IYH, COST, XOUT, AWK,

BBJP, BBCA, BBEU, PNC, CP, UNG, ABT, BBAX, LLY, GE, STZ, VLO, NXPI, MDLZ, MKC, LIN, LRCX, SCHD, IYH, COST, XOUT, AWK, Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, NVDA, EPD, VTI, IBM, IAU, MSFT, UNH, TYL, DIS, MCD, COMB, VZ, PFE, QQQ, DKNG, JNJ, PYPL, PEP, GSLC, VHT, PFF, UPST, AMT, NKE, TGT, AMZN, WMT, GOOG, HD, CVX, IEMG, PG, ACN, ABBV, CSCO, VOO, GOOGL, AMGN, BA, BKNG, VXF, MRK, BNDX, IEFA, JPM, UNP, MDT, QUAL, TXN, DGX, SBUX, BLK, XOM, USMV, VEU, V, MPLX, AGG, BAC, RTX, PFGC, MMC, MAR, XLF, WBA, LUV, INTC, PSX, MMM, BX, HON, VUG, NEE, USB, CMCSA, GS, IJR, GSIE, ANET, VTNR, KMI, ICE, BDX, DGRO, MUB, CB, KO, DHR, SIZE, HSY, EOG, EL, BMY, XLI, LULU, FDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Gold Trust, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AT&T Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inscription Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Inscription Capital, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,026 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,382 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 176,026 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 137,956 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,339 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $66.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 65,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 166.28%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 316,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 395.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 116,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.