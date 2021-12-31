Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC Buys LianBio, Sells Oyster Point Pharma Inc

New Purchases: LIAN,

LIAN, Sold Out: OYST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LianBio, sells Oyster Point Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 2,939,329 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 2,747,433 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA) - 3,931,818 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 2,765,314 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 2,960,046 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio.

Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 2,282,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $12.73.