Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC Buys LianBio, Sells Oyster Point Pharma Inc

Investment company Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LianBio, sells Oyster Point Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC.
1. Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC
- Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 2,939,329 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio.
- Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 2,747,433 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA) - 3,931,818 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio.
- Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 2,765,314 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio.
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 2,960,046 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio.
Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 2,282,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST)
Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $12.73.
