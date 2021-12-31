Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC Buys Tencent Holdings, Vivendi SE, Nestle SA, Sells MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SVB Financial Group, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: TCEHY, VIVHY, NSRGY, CLLNY, SFTBY, FRCOY, SBNY, TMSNY, FANUY,

Added Positions: HHC, VOO, VWO, MUB, VTIP, VO, BND, VEA, UPS, WMT, WEC, VTR, VB, TXN, PG, NVDA, KO, JNJ, D, CME,

Reduced Positions: AMZN, TEAM, SIVB, QLTA, GOOG, MELI, PYPL, WSO, CRM, BKNG, SPLK, NFLX, MA, FB, EVBG, PANW, AXON, ALRM, CDLX, EQIX, BR, UPLD, ZEN, AMT, ICLR, RMD, BMRN, BRO, CMCSA, AVLR, HQY, YUMC, XPO, TYL, THO, TDOC, STAG, CERN, SBUX, CGNX, RARE, COO, MDT, HSKA, HDB, JBT, JLL, LASR, LCII, GXO, PING, GNTX, EWY, DFJ, PAYC, PCTY, PEN, BUD, SLB, BLX,

Sold Out: MKTX, AXDDF, FFMGF, GARWF, GGAZF, GRNH, KSSRF, BTZI, MJNA, FIORF, EMHTF, HSTRF,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Holdings, Vivendi SE, Nestle SA, Cellnex Telecom SA, SoftBank Group Corp, sells MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SVB Financial Group, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Azucar Minerals, First Mining Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,837 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 41,480 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 60,535 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 396,658 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 118,593 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 305,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vivendi SE. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 890,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $126.864000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cellnex Telecom SA. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $32.58, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 344,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 394,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.66 and $70.95, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Azucar Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.07.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golden Arrow Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.13 and $0.16, with an estimated average price of $0.14.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in GreenGro Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BOTS Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.06.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.05 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.06.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 29.4%. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $642.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC still held 25,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.53%. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC still held 6,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.