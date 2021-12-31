Factory Mutual Insurance Co Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Tesla Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: PFE, LQD, ALGN, KLAC, BJ, ISRG, MRNA,
- Added Positions: VGK, TSLA, GLD, XLP, ACWX, ADBE, NOC, XLF, DXCM, LVS, XLY, UPS, TFX, EXAS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, FB, GS, MS, JNJ, JPM, ORCL, DD, AMZN, CVS, VRTX, KIE, BRK.B, RTX, GILD, V, TMO, CTVA, AVGO, PG, UNH, PM, WFC, GOOGL, LOW, NVDA, MRK, HON, BSX, HD, CVX, CMCSA, BAC, ETN, BMY, KO, WELL, CSCO, LIN, TMUS, AMT, VZ, CRM, MCD, MDT, XLU, DIS, WMT, UNP, TXN, FISV, C, OTIS, XOM, MDLZ, CTSH, CCI, USFD, ABT, TJX, HES, CAT, GE, PEP, NKE, PNC, DE, BA, AXP, FOXA, USB, BKNG, SBUX, QCOM, SLB, PXD, NFLX, WH, LEN, ABBV, COST, AMAT, GM, LLY, MA, WDC, DISCK, BIIB, SPG, PYPL, DOW, UAL, T, MMM, ULTA, ECL, KRE,
- Sold Out: FDX, SPY, INTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,374,700 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,440,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 110,366 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 87,350 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 2,474,700 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 634,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $532.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.27%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,759,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 97.23%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 434,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 5807.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 336,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $495.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 154,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Factory Mutual Insurance Co still held 479,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 35.19%. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Factory Mutual Insurance Co still held 203,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 34.02%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Factory Mutual Insurance Co still held 803,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 31.24%. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Factory Mutual Insurance Co still held 537,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.
