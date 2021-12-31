Csenge Advisory Group Buys iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging M

- New Purchases: IYY, PKW, IHF, XLB, KBE, KIE, IYT, LOGI, BABA, IGOV, EUFN, PPG, NMIH, ROAD, TBK, SWK, PNW, ITA, PGR, GNTX, BLDR, IPKW, XYLD, VDE, VOX, XLE, XME, VALE, PNC, PHM, RIO, ATVI, NWSA, ACGL, CRH, VTIP, MEI, SLX, FIZZ, NSC, IWR, SONY, STE, INCO, TFII, KMI, EWX, FBHS, NIO, CONE, AXTA, SDS, NLY,
- Added Positions: AAXJ, SPTS, QQQ, QUAL, USMV, IAI, XLU, BIL, IYE, FANG, SLV, BAC, GE, JNJ, AMCR, BMY, INTC, IGSB, IJS, IYW, MOAT, SDY, SPIB, VNQ, BHP, CL, GIS, MS, PFE, WFC, ARKF, ESGE, GOVT, IWD, SCHG, SSO, T, AMZN, TFC, CAT, DRI, KMB, PM, TSLA, PSX, PNR, ICLR, BKLN, BND, DIA, DVY, FEU, FLOT, ITOT, IXG, JKH, JKK, JNK, SCHV, SCHX, SHV, SPEM, SPGP, SPLG, SPLV, SPYG, USFR, VCSH, XLI, XOP, CB, AFL, AON, VIAC, CVX, CME, CI, C, CLX, CCI, DE, EA, GRMN, KB, LAD, MDC, NEM, NOC, ODFL, OSK, VHC, PAYX, RY, SON, URI, EVR, AGR, JEMD, EQH, MRNA, FPEI, IEF, IWL, IXUS, IYH, JPST, MBB, MINT, PGX, SCHO, SHY, SHYG, VBK, VYM, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, DEED, IEMG, RSP, WMT, GSLC, IJJ, IVV, SPY, FTSM, FTGC, MTUM, TLT, NVDA, IEFA, BNDX, AAPL, CWB, HYG, IYJ, TIP, VUG, INMD, FPE, RDVY, VGT, GOOGL, MSFT, BTO, CII, EFG, EMB, EMQQ, HEFA, IXN, LQD, WTRG, XOM, MAA, FYC, LIT, LMBS, VMBS, VTI, XSW, ALGN, LLY, NEE, NXST, TSM, ABBV, ESGU, FCG, FTSL, HYLS, IHI, IWY, TWM, XLC, ABT, AZN, BRK.B, COP, MRK, NVAX, TGT, UNH, WMB, MA, BX, ACWV, AIRR, DGRO, EEM, EFA, EFAV, EFV, FIXD, FXN, GLD, IVE, IWM, ONEQ, QABA, QCLN, STIP, SUSL, TAIL, VTEB, XLV, PLD, ASML, BP, BAX, BLK, CE, FIS, CTAS, KO, CMI, DHR, D, EMN, FHN, GS, HSY, HON, IPG, JPM, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NTAP, ORCL, LIN, TJX, UBS, VZ, DIS, MSCI, V, AVGO, DG, HCA, MARA, SYF, CFG, KHC, SQ, PLTR, AGG, ANGL, ARKQ, ARKW, DWSH, EEMV, ESPO, FALN, FCVT, FMB, FMHI, FNY, ICSH, IDEV, IJH, IUSB, IVOL, IWF, IWS, MDY, MILN, MUB, PAVE, PDBC, PZA, QYLD, SHYD, SMH, SPDW, SPSM, USHY, VIG, VLUE, VOO, VPL, VXUS, XLF, XSOE, ACN, ADBE, MO, AEP, AMT, AMP, ADM, ARCC, AZO, ADP, BA, CVS, CSWC, CRL, SCHW, CINF, CSCO, CMCSA, CMC, STZ, COST, DECK, DUK, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQIX, EXPE, FDX, FITB, F, LHX, HIG, IBM, IDXX, TT, IP, ZD, JCI, LRCX, LOW, HZO, MMC, MPW, MSI, NFLX, NKE, ES, NVO, OKE, PEP, BPOP, PEG, QCOM, ROP, SIVB, CRM, SHW, SWKS, SWBI, SO, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TROW, TMO, TM, TRMB, TSN, UDR, UPS, UFPI, WM, EBAY, CROX, CHI, FFC, TMUS, AWK, EVGN, FN, NXPI, MPC, FB, ALLY, FSK, SHOP, NNDM, TRU, SNAP, NVT, KULR, CRWD, ORCC, MNMD, IGIB, COMT, EDEN, EWA, EWD, EWL, FDL, FPXI, GWX, HYLB, IEI, IGV, IJT, IUSG, IUSV, IYF, IYG, IYM, MGK, MGV, RWX, SPMD, TBT, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VLU, VNQI, VOE, VWO, VXF, XLK,
- Sold Out: GBF, USIG, IYR, TLH, NUAG, SPYV, REZ, ITB, LTPZ, BOND, JVAL, XT, PLW, PXH, TOTL, VNLA, FNDF, BSV, MNA, FEP, BCI, BGLD, CQP, BLV, BIV, EWW, PKI, GSL, STPZ, OMCL, BOTZ, FDRR, FNCL, CG, MTB, IWB, SQM, VB, VFH, LH, DRE, HMC, MDYG, MMIN, JLL, FLEX, EOG, ASX, LCII, DOV, SCZ, SPIP, DTE, CAJ, IVZ, ALL, XLRE, IWO, ADX, DFS, VER, PCI, CXP, AMD, SRE, SNY, PWR, DBEF, NWL, IWP, KMF, GNT, FGB, EXG, MFD, FTF, MGF, CCSI, KALA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Csenge Advisory Group
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 213,749 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 165,225 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 368,218 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 594,619 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 370,255 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.47 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $94.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $275.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 351.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 455,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 189.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 282.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.Sold Out: NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.38 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.58.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65.Sold Out: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $120.17 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $121.36.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.
