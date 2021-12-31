Csenge Advisory Group Buys iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging M

New Purchases: IYY, PKW, IHF, XLB, KBE, KIE, IYT, LOGI, BABA, IGOV, EUFN, PPG, NMIH, ROAD, TBK, SWK, PNW, ITA, PGR, GNTX, BLDR, IPKW, XYLD, VDE, VOX, XLE, XME, VALE, PNC, PHM, RIO, ATVI, NWSA, ACGL, CRH, VTIP, MEI, SLX, FIZZ, NSC, IWR, SONY, STE, INCO, TFII, KMI, EWX, FBHS, NIO, CONE, AXTA, SDS, NLY,

AAXJ, SPTS, QQQ, QUAL, USMV, IAI, XLU, BIL, IYE, FANG, SLV, BAC, GE, JNJ, AMCR, BMY, INTC, IGSB, IJS, IYW, MOAT, SDY, SPIB, VNQ, BHP, CL, GIS, MS, PFE, WFC, ARKF, ESGE, GOVT, IWD, SCHG, SSO, T, AMZN, TFC, CAT, DRI, KMB, PM, TSLA, PSX, PNR, ICLR, BKLN, BND, DIA, DVY, FEU, FLOT, ITOT, IXG, JKH, JKK, JNK, SCHV, SCHX, SHV, SPEM, SPGP, SPLG, SPLV, SPYG, USFR, VCSH, XLI, XOP, CB, AFL, AON, VIAC, CVX, CME, CI, C, CLX, CCI, DE, EA, GRMN, KB, LAD, MDC, NEM, NOC, ODFL, OSK, VHC, PAYX, RY, SON, URI, EVR, AGR, JEMD, EQH, MRNA, FPEI, IEF, IWL, IXUS, IYH, JPST, MBB, MINT, PGX, SCHO, SHY, SHYG, VBK, VYM, XLY, Reduced Positions: IJR, DEED, IEMG, RSP, WMT, GSLC, IJJ, IVV, SPY, FTSM, FTGC, MTUM, TLT, NVDA, IEFA, BNDX, AAPL, CWB, HYG, IYJ, TIP, VUG, INMD, FPE, RDVY, VGT, GOOGL, MSFT, BTO, CII, EFG, EMB, EMQQ, HEFA, IXN, LQD, WTRG, XOM, MAA, FYC, LIT, LMBS, VMBS, VTI, XSW, ALGN, LLY, NEE, NXST, TSM, ABBV, ESGU, FCG, FTSL, HYLS, IHI, IWY, TWM, XLC, ABT, AZN, BRK.B, COP, MRK, NVAX, TGT, UNH, WMB, MA, BX, ACWV, AIRR, DGRO, EEM, EFA, EFAV, EFV, FIXD, FXN, GLD, IVE, IWM, ONEQ, QABA, QCLN, STIP, SUSL, TAIL, VTEB, XLV, PLD, ASML, BP, BAX, BLK, CE, FIS, CTAS, KO, CMI, DHR, D, EMN, FHN, GS, HSY, HON, IPG, JPM, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NTAP, ORCL, LIN, TJX, UBS, VZ, DIS, MSCI, V, AVGO, DG, HCA, MARA, SYF, CFG, KHC, SQ, PLTR, AGG, ANGL, ARKQ, ARKW, DWSH, EEMV, ESPO, FALN, FCVT, FMB, FMHI, FNY, ICSH, IDEV, IJH, IUSB, IVOL, IWF, IWS, MDY, MILN, MUB, PAVE, PDBC, PZA, QYLD, SHYD, SMH, SPDW, SPSM, USHY, VIG, VLUE, VOO, VPL, VXUS, XLF, XSOE, ACN, ADBE, MO, AEP, AMT, AMP, ADM, ARCC, AZO, ADP, BA, CVS, CSWC, CRL, SCHW, CINF, CSCO, CMCSA, CMC, STZ, COST, DECK, DUK, ETN, EW, EME, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQIX, EXPE, FDX, FITB, F, LHX, HIG, IBM, IDXX, TT, IP, ZD, JCI, LRCX, LOW, HZO, MMC, MPW, MSI, NFLX, NKE, ES, NVO, OKE, PEP, BPOP, PEG, QCOM, ROP, SIVB, CRM, SHW, SWKS, SWBI, SO, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TROW, TMO, TM, TRMB, TSN, UDR, UPS, UFPI, WM, EBAY, CROX, CHI, FFC, TMUS, AWK, EVGN, FN, NXPI, MPC, FB, ALLY, FSK, SHOP, NNDM, TRU, SNAP, NVT, KULR, CRWD, ORCC, MNMD, IGIB, COMT, EDEN, EWA, EWD, EWL, FDL, FPXI, GWX, HYLB, IEI, IGV, IJT, IUSG, IUSV, IYF, IYG, IYM, MGK, MGV, RWX, SPMD, TBT, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VLU, VNQI, VOE, VWO, VXF, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Walmart Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2021Q4, Csenge Advisory Group owns 546 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 213,749 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 165,225 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 368,218 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 594,619 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 370,255 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.47 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $94.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $275.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 351.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 455,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 189.89%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 282.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.38 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.58.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $120.17 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $121.36.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.