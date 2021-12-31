Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Sea, Moody's Corporation, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: JNJ, SE, MCO, DLR, ODFL, CPRT, ABMD, ALK, ALNY, AMG, ANAB, ANET, APPF, APPN, ASAN, AVAV, AX, AYX, BAND, BCPC, BL, BLKB, BLUE, BMBL, BMRN, BOMN, BWA, BYND, CASY, CBOE, CELH, CERN, CHGG, CHWY, CLNE, CMI, COHR, COUP, CRI, CRNC, CRUS, CWH, DAR, DBI, DISCK, DOCN, DOCS, EB, EBS, EDIT, EEFT, ETSY, EXAS, EXEL, FDS, FICO, FIVE, FIVN, FLGT, FRPT, FSLR, FSLY, FUBO, GDDY, GDRX, GH, GLW, GME, GTLS, H, HA, HAS, HEI, HUBS, IBKR, IIVI, IONS, IRBT, IT, JBLU, JEF, JKHY, KMX, KNSL, LFUS, LKQ, LMND, LOPE, LPSN, LYV, MASI, MCK, MDB, MGNI, MIDD, MKC, MKTX, MSTR, MTH, MTN, MTZ, NATI, NBIX, NDAQ, NEWR, NTNX, NUVA, NVR, NVTA, NYT, OII, OLED, OLLI, OPEN, PATH, PD, PEGA, PGNY, PI, PINS, PJT, PLAN, PLAY, PLNT, PODD, PRLB, PSTG, PTON, QDEL, RDFN, REAL, RGEN, RH, RHI, ROIC, ROL, RPM, SAFT, SAM, SFIX, SGEN, SIRI, SKLZ, SKX, SLAB, SNBR, SPB, SPCE, SSNC, STAA, SWAV, SWKS, TASK, TNC, TRUP, TSVT, TTC, TTD, TTWO, TWOU, TXG, TXRH, TXT, UAA, UHAL, UI, ULTA, UPST, UPWK, VRNS, VTRS, W, WAB, WAL, WD, WEX, WINA, WING, WSM, Z, ZBRA, ZEN, ZNGA, ZUO,

JNJ, SE, MCO, DLR, ODFL, CPRT, ABMD, ALK, ALNY, AMG, ANAB, ANET, APPF, APPN, ASAN, AVAV, AX, AYX, BAND, BCPC, BL, BLKB, BLUE, BMBL, BMRN, BOMN, BWA, BYND, CASY, CBOE, CELH, CERN, CHGG, CHWY, CLNE, CMI, COHR, COUP, CRI, CRNC, CRUS, CWH, DAR, DBI, DISCK, DOCN, DOCS, EB, EBS, EDIT, EEFT, ETSY, EXAS, EXEL, FDS, FICO, FIVE, FIVN, FLGT, FRPT, FSLR, FSLY, FUBO, GDDY, GDRX, GH, GLW, GME, GTLS, H, HA, HAS, HEI, HUBS, IBKR, IIVI, IONS, IRBT, IT, JBLU, JEF, JKHY, KMX, KNSL, LFUS, LKQ, LMND, LOPE, LPSN, LYV, MASI, MCK, MDB, MGNI, MIDD, MKC, MKTX, MSTR, MTH, MTN, MTZ, NATI, NBIX, NDAQ, NEWR, NTNX, NUVA, NVR, NVTA, NYT, OII, OLED, OLLI, OPEN, PATH, PD, PEGA, PGNY, PI, PINS, PJT, PLAN, PLAY, PLNT, PODD, PRLB, PSTG, PTON, QDEL, RDFN, REAL, RGEN, RH, RHI, ROIC, ROL, RPM, SAFT, SAM, SFIX, SGEN, SIRI, SKLZ, SKX, SLAB, SNBR, SPB, SPCE, SSNC, STAA, SWAV, SWKS, TASK, TNC, TRUP, TSVT, TTC, TTD, TTWO, TWOU, TXG, TXRH, TXT, UAA, UHAL, UI, ULTA, UPST, UPWK, VRNS, VTRS, W, WAB, WAL, WD, WEX, WINA, WING, WSM, Z, ZBRA, ZEN, ZNGA, ZUO, Added Positions: TSLA, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, V, MA, CRM, NFLX, NVDA, HD, BRK.B, SCHW, COST, UBER, INTU, XLNX, TMUS, MAR, UNP, KMI, ISRG, VMW, GILD, AMGN, BMY, BKNG, AVGO, CME, CVS, ADSK, EA, ABNB, VEEV, AFL, ROP, ATVI, U, TWTR, WDAY, WM, TDG, SNOW, FTNT, ROKU, PANW, CMG, MTCH, CTAS, MMM, CTSH, DDOG, DXCM, ILMN, ICE, ECL,

TSLA, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, V, MA, CRM, NFLX, NVDA, HD, BRK.B, SCHW, COST, UBER, INTU, XLNX, TMUS, MAR, UNP, KMI, ISRG, VMW, GILD, AMGN, BMY, BKNG, AVGO, CME, CVS, ADSK, EA, ABNB, VEEV, AFL, ROP, ATVI, U, TWTR, WDAY, WM, TDG, SNOW, FTNT, ROKU, PANW, CMG, MTCH, CTAS, MMM, CTSH, DDOG, DXCM, ILMN, ICE, ECL, Reduced Positions: TEAM, CDLX, IPGP, LCII, RARE, HSKA, EVBG, FB, PCTY, GSHD, ALRM, ADBE, PING, PEN, PTCT, NMRK, QTWO, MRNA, SMAR, JLL, JBT, HQY, HHC, GMED, FOXF, RADA, ZM, SDGR, LSTR, STAG, TREX, UPLD, MLAB, LASR, FTDR, FDX, OKTA, NKE, NET, SQ, TWLO, CRWD, CCI, BIIB, ALGN,

TEAM, CDLX, IPGP, LCII, RARE, HSKA, EVBG, FB, PCTY, GSHD, ALRM, ADBE, PING, PEN, PTCT, NMRK, QTWO, MRNA, SMAR, JLL, JBT, HQY, HHC, GMED, FOXF, RADA, ZM, SDGR, LSTR, STAG, TREX, UPLD, MLAB, LASR, FTDR, FDX, OKTA, NKE, NET, SQ, TWLO, CRWD, CCI, BIIB, ALGN, Sold Out: INTC, TXN, SPGI, ZTS, DFS,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, Sea, Moody's Corporation, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Intel Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Cardlytics Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owns 339 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/motley+fool+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,476 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,122 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 423,290 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,922 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Watsco Inc (WSO) - 181,156 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $350.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $140.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $307.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.