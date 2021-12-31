Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Illumina Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Arista Networks Inc, InMode

Added Positions: ILMN,

ILMN, Reduced Positions: ISRG, ANET, INMD, MCHP,

ISRG, ANET, INMD, MCHP, Sold Out: KSU, IWO, PRFZ, PRF, PGJ, PAVE, OEF, NUGT, MORT, LIT, KBE, JNUG, PSQ, IWN, IWB, IVW, IVV, ITOT, ITB, IPAY, IOO, IJJ, SPYV, XT, XOP, XLY, XLC, XHE, VNM, VCIT, VB, TBX, IEI, SPXU, SPXL, SPHB, SIL, SHY, SH, SDY, SDS, PWC, ARKW, ELD, DXJ, DXGE, DUST, DRIV, DGRO, CHIQ, BKLN, BJK, BATT, EMHY, SLVM, LSXMK, LSXMA, LBRDA, FWONK, HEI.A, BF.A, RBA, TLGTQ, FEZ, HEI, IEF, HYEM, GXTG, GXC, GNOM, GAMR, FXI, FINX, IEV, EWU, EWQ, EWH, EWG, EWD, EWC, EWA, EPI, ENOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Arista Networks Inc, InMode, , Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,325,091 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,205,505 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,534,943 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 25,076,910 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 3,787,423 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Norway ETF. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.61.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15.