Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Illumina Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Arista Networks Inc, InMode

Investment company Vontobel Holding Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Arista Networks Inc, InMode, , Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,325,091 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,205,505 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,534,943 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 25,076,910 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 3,787,423 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $358.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Norway ETF. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.61.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15.



