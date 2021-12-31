Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Cumberland Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, SVB Financial Group, S&P Global Inc, sells U.S. Bancorp, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, Shaw Communications Inc, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Cumberland Partners Ltd owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cumberland Partners Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,443 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 582,922 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 965,174 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,327 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 97,750 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.22%
New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 438,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 347,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $642.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 23,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 142,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 191.38%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 147,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 97,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 126,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 2422.92%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 252,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 408,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 95,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: Parkland Corp (PKIUF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Parkland Corp. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.07.



