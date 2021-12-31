Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys Wolfspeed Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Upwork Inc, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Itron Inc, SVB Financial Group

- New Purchases: WOLF, RGP, SNCR, VLTA, GTYH, UTI, FCX, TVTX, GLNG, TTE, BKNG, CHRW, SNV, TVTY, FANG, MHH, PL, OLPX, FSLR, TRIP, PRLB, GVP, FFIV, CP, HLIT, TESS, PFIE, SYNL, SSKN, RENO, BIGC,
- Added Positions: IWO, UPWK, HASI, CHGG, STRL, ORI, STKL, RUN, APTV, ST, TNDM, ENVX, AMZN, TRMB, AVNT, VCYT, BMI, PATK, VUZI, COIN, DGII, RADA, VRAY, NTNX, CGNX, JNJ, SWIR, SEDG, SNDR, CRM, APEN, CAT, LNN, VOXX, BP, TWTR, BABA, IAC, SLB, KNX, EYPT, DAL, AMRS, ISUN, RVLV, MP, ACCO, APD, INST, INST, DDD, IIN, CTHR, DXYN, HBP, CDMO, DLPN, NOVT, OSS, DKNG, RCRT, BIOL, CXDO, LINC, RELL, INTT, CYRX, LAZY, ASIX, BE, KRUS, GNSS, ASYS, AUTO, CUTR, FSI, HBIO, HDSN, CCRD, NTIC, USIO, TBBK, CSBR, OPRX, ATEC, HCCI, RLGT, ERII, HCI, OPNT, AAL, LE, BW, PVBC, FLGT, LXFR, CTEK, AWRE, CECE, IRIX, KOPN, LYTS, LCUT, RFIL, EQNR, STXS, SUP, TZOO, USAP, MNTX, ICAD, PERI, COWN, WLDN, BWEN, FRBA, OPBK, BEEM, CSTE, REPH, IEA, TMDX, ARRY, TT, WTS, REED, PACB, TPVG, GKOS, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: ASPN, SIVB, KRNT, STZ, MRNA, F, ACCD, HD, FDX, GOLD, MU, LAZ, TSLA, GDXJ, NVDA, NEM, NOTV, GTES, GDX, ENPH, LTHM, INVE, MS, WFC, GS, ITI, AXP, PI, TRNS, USAK, ALB, EVBG, BAC, DXCM, ISRG, CSTL, XOM, VRTX, CRSP, DAVA, TWST, MTDR, AEM, HURN, OUT, RVNC, ADV, ICHR, GMED, HCAT, MTOR, AQUA, CDXS, FNV, SYNH, WWW, TER, RARE, GMS, ELF, KIDS, DOMO, ADM, DOW, MMM, VTRS, PII, RIO, ONTO, HSC, SHW, WPM, SKY, SPWR, UPS, NTRA, EVR, ULTA, LTSC, FIVE, PCSA, FFWM, CCS, NEP, BLDR,
- Sold Out: ITRI, BA, STLD, WMT, RMNI, SFT, DE, GILD, PYPL, VCEL, VERO, DMYQ, FB, LOW, OPTN, IMMR, BHE, NETI, ROKU, UNM, MITK, SIEN, DBX, AVAV, MC, KSU, PRIM, SA, SWKS, TWOU, DM, VMEO, INVO, VG, CPSH, DLHC, TCBI, WISA, XRX, MGNI, AIRI, WTM, CARR, BEPC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,751 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,858 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,657 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 376,870 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33%
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 86,697 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.23%
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Resources Connection Inc (RGP)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Resources Connection Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 159,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 920,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Volta Inc (VLTA)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Volta Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 246,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 256,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30411.90%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 1442.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 129,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 397,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 282,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42.
