Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys Wolfspeed Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Upwork Inc, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Itron Inc, SVB Financial Group

WOLF, RGP, SNCR, VLTA, GTYH, UTI, FCX, TVTX, GLNG, TTE, BKNG, CHRW, SNV, TVTY, FANG, MHH, PL, OLPX, FSLR, TRIP, PRLB, GVP, FFIV, CP, HLIT, TESS, PFIE, SYNL, SSKN, RENO, BIGC, Added Positions: IWO, UPWK, HASI, CHGG, STRL, ORI, STKL, RUN, APTV, ST, TNDM, ENVX, AMZN, TRMB, AVNT, VCYT, BMI, PATK, VUZI, COIN, DGII, RADA, VRAY, NTNX, CGNX, JNJ, SWIR, SEDG, SNDR, CRM, APEN, CAT, LNN, VOXX, BP, TWTR, BABA, IAC, SLB, KNX, EYPT, DAL, AMRS, ISUN, RVLV, MP, ACCO, APD, INST, INST, DDD, IIN, CTHR, DXYN, HBP, CDMO, DLPN, NOVT, OSS, DKNG, RCRT, BIOL, CXDO, LINC, RELL, INTT, CYRX, LAZY, ASIX, BE, KRUS, GNSS, ASYS, AUTO, CUTR, FSI, HBIO, HDSN, CCRD, NTIC, USIO, TBBK, CSBR, OPRX, ATEC, HCCI, RLGT, ERII, HCI, OPNT, AAL, LE, BW, PVBC, FLGT, LXFR, CTEK, AWRE, CECE, IRIX, KOPN, LYTS, LCUT, RFIL, EQNR, STXS, SUP, TZOO, USAP, MNTX, ICAD, PERI, COWN, WLDN, BWEN, FRBA, OPBK, BEEM, CSTE, REPH, IEA, TMDX, ARRY, TT, WTS, REED, PACB, TPVG, GKOS, SPY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wolfspeed Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Upwork Inc, Resources Connection Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Itron Inc, SVB Financial Group, Boeing Co, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 405 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,751 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,858 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,657 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 376,870 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.33% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 86,697 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.23%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Resources Connection Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 159,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 920,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Volta Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 246,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 256,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30411.90%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 1442.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 129,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 397,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 282,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42.