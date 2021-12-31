Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: LQD, COST, GLD, MSFT, ALR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Costco Wholesale Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,024,119 shares, 36.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 415,607 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 389,861 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 152,058 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 183,161 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in AlerisLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.74%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.