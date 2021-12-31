Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher

- New Purchases: IWO, PYPL, DGRO, CMCSA, PFFD, IVV, IWM, PFF, GOOG, VPV,
- Added Positions: BSV, VTI, JPST, JMST, TSLA, VCIT, FLTB, SMMU, MINT, VOO, MGV, EAGG, ESGD, PGX, ICLN, LIT, SPHQ, BOTZ, FB,
- Reduced Positions: AJG, AAPL, VIG, USMV, VCSH, VOOG, VO, IWB, DIA, AMZN, WTRG, EPD,
For the details of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/levy+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 224,311 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,441 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 136,495 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 200,048 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.71%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 139,525 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 10,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 200,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 117,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 116,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB)
Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.
