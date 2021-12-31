Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust International IPO ETF

New Purchases: SPHQ, COMB, SPIP, FALN, JETS, DRIV, PSCC, PSLV, CAR, CACC, PHYS, GS, AA, MSOS, DGRO, LTHM, DRI, REMX, MMD, USO, LICY, AOA, FCG, FDIV, IBUY, ITA, PXE, DFS, AVY, SPWR, NTR, MORN, NSC, NEM, GRID, LNT, SYLD, BMRN, CWT, CTSH, DOV, FE, ZG, RPM, STX, TTE, XLNX, NAD, DNN, MRBK, FNV,

SPHQ, COMB, SPIP, FALN, JETS, DRIV, PSCC, PSLV, CAR, CACC, PHYS, GS, AA, MSOS, DGRO, LTHM, DRI, REMX, MMD, USO, LICY, AOA, FCG, FDIV, IBUY, ITA, PXE, DFS, AVY, SPWR, NTR, MORN, NSC, NEM, GRID, LNT, SYLD, BMRN, CWT, CTSH, DOV, FE, ZG, RPM, STX, TTE, XLNX, NAD, DNN, MRBK, FNV, Added Positions: SPYV, SPDW, QQQ, DVN, DIA, MO, DLN, ACN, NUE, XLF, JPM, FCTR, MSFT, SPLG, JNJ, VZ, GM, NVDA, PEP, PFE, DTD, AGG, FMB, MUB, AAPL, MTB, ITOT, SPMD, VCSH, XLP, GE, DIS, RDVY, AMZN, CVX, GXO, FYT, SPSM, VCIT, OKE, QCOM, TSLA, COIN, ACIM, SHYG, TFI, TIP, XMHQ, AMD, BAC, FISV, PG, TMO, ENPH, SQ, BNDX, EMB, IEF, IEFA, IVE, MOAT, RPV, SPYG, USMV, VTEB, XSD, ABT, DECK, F, RHP, IBM, MU, SYNA, ET, DAL, VMW, UEC, NXE, GOOG, UROY, PLTR, ABNB, BIL, BSV, EFAV, IJR, IVW, JHMM, PHDG, QEFA, SCHP, SPAB, SPEM, SPY, VB, VTV, XLG, ALL, BP, DUK, EWBC, ETN, FAST, GOOGL, HON, INTC, KMB, LMT, MGEE, MDT, NFLX, NVAX, ORCL, ROST, CRM, SPG, SCCO, UNH, WMT, WM, CROX, GNRC, MOS, PSX, ZTS, PYPL, UBER, SNOW, ANGL, BOND, CDC, EFA, FIXD, FLOT, FMHI, GWX, HEFA, HYD, IEI, IEMG, IXUS, IYY, LIT, MDYV, QUAL, SHY, SMH, SMOG, SPTM, SUB, TLT, VAW, VEA, VGT, VIG, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VSDA, VTI, VXUS, XHB, XLRE, XLV, AKAM, AMAT, BSX, CF, CVS, COP, ED, STZ, LLY, GIS, PEAK, ICE, JCI, MDLZ, MCD, MPW, NOC, OMC, PRU, PEG, O, ROK, SRE, SWN, TROW, UAL, NXJ, DAN, SAIC, FSK, BABA, CFG, SHLX, ETSY, RUN, TTD, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, BIV, BLV, IGIB, IGSB, DGRW, DVY, EEM, EFV, EMLP, ESGU, FNX, FVD, IJS, IUSG, IWM, IYH, LDUR, MBB, NEAR, QQQJ, QYLD, ROBO, SCHD, SCHG, SPSB, VCR, VEU, VHT, VONG, VYM, XLU,

SPYV, SPDW, QQQ, DVN, DIA, MO, DLN, ACN, NUE, XLF, JPM, FCTR, MSFT, SPLG, JNJ, VZ, GM, NVDA, PEP, PFE, DTD, AGG, FMB, MUB, AAPL, MTB, ITOT, SPMD, VCSH, XLP, GE, DIS, RDVY, AMZN, CVX, GXO, FYT, SPSM, VCIT, OKE, QCOM, TSLA, COIN, ACIM, SHYG, TFI, TIP, XMHQ, AMD, BAC, FISV, PG, TMO, ENPH, SQ, BNDX, EMB, IEF, IEFA, IVE, MOAT, RPV, SPYG, USMV, VTEB, XSD, ABT, DECK, F, RHP, IBM, MU, SYNA, ET, DAL, VMW, UEC, NXE, GOOG, UROY, PLTR, ABNB, BIL, BSV, EFAV, IJR, IVW, JHMM, PHDG, QEFA, SCHP, SPAB, SPEM, SPY, VB, VTV, XLG, ALL, BP, DUK, EWBC, ETN, FAST, GOOGL, HON, INTC, KMB, LMT, MGEE, MDT, NFLX, NVAX, ORCL, ROST, CRM, SPG, SCCO, UNH, WMT, WM, CROX, GNRC, MOS, PSX, ZTS, PYPL, UBER, SNOW, ANGL, BOND, CDC, EFA, FIXD, FLOT, FMHI, GWX, HEFA, HYD, IEI, IEMG, IXUS, IYY, LIT, MDYV, QUAL, SHY, SMH, SMOG, SPTM, SUB, TLT, VAW, VEA, VGT, VIG, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VSDA, VTI, VXUS, XHB, XLRE, XLV, AKAM, AMAT, BSX, CF, CVS, COP, ED, STZ, LLY, GIS, PEAK, ICE, JCI, MDLZ, MCD, MPW, NOC, OMC, PRU, PEG, O, ROK, SRE, SWN, TROW, UAL, NXJ, DAN, SAIC, FSK, BABA, CFG, SHLX, ETSY, RUN, TTD, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, BIV, BLV, IGIB, IGSB, DGRW, DVY, EEM, EFV, EMLP, ESGU, FNX, FVD, IJS, IUSG, IWM, IYH, LDUR, MBB, NEAR, QQQJ, QYLD, ROBO, SCHD, SCHG, SPSB, VCR, VEU, VHT, VONG, VYM, XLU, Reduced Positions: FTGC, FPXI, MRNA, ROKU, HD, DE, EXAS, FB, YUM, ARKK, ADBE, BRK.B, BND, IVV, XPO, LNG, IJH, SCHF, PAAS, NQP, SLV, MMM, XOM, VLO, GDX, IBB, IWR, PAVE, PBW, VWO, T, AMGN, BA, BXP, C, COST, ECL, ENB, EPD, FDX, BEN, GSK, ISRG, LRCX, PPL, TMUS, BTG, NBB, KKR, NOW, ARKW, GSLC, HYMB, IAU, IDV, IJT, JSML, QCLN, SCHE, SIL, SPMB, SPTI, TOTL, UTRN, VDE, VLUE, VT, VTIP, XBI, XLY, XOP, XSLV, XSOE, PLD, AXP, AMT, NLY, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BMO, BMY, FIS, CI, CL, CMI, DHR, D, DD, EXC, GPN, HPQ, ITW, KNX, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MCK, MAA, NKE, NVS, ODFL, PNC, PPG, SHW, LUV, SWK, TSM, TD, UNP, UVV, WFC, WEC, XEL, DNP, MA, CQP, LULU, PM, MPC, EQX, HPE, VST, DOW, RTLR, IMRA, BEPC, CFA, FDN, FXO, GLD, HYG, IHI, IJJ, IWD, IWS, JKH, JPST, KOMP, KRE, LQD, MJ, MTUM, PFM, PIZ, PWB, SLYG, UCON, VNQ, VV, XLB, XLE,

FTGC, FPXI, MRNA, ROKU, HD, DE, EXAS, FB, YUM, ARKK, ADBE, BRK.B, BND, IVV, XPO, LNG, IJH, SCHF, PAAS, NQP, SLV, MMM, XOM, VLO, GDX, IBB, IWR, PAVE, PBW, VWO, T, AMGN, BA, BXP, C, COST, ECL, ENB, EPD, FDX, BEN, GSK, ISRG, LRCX, PPL, TMUS, BTG, NBB, KKR, NOW, ARKW, GSLC, HYMB, IAU, IDV, IJT, JSML, QCLN, SCHE, SIL, SPMB, SPTI, TOTL, UTRN, VDE, VLUE, VT, VTIP, XBI, XLY, XOP, XSLV, XSOE, PLD, AXP, AMT, NLY, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BMO, BMY, FIS, CI, CL, CMI, DHR, D, DD, EXC, GPN, HPQ, ITW, KNX, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MCK, MAA, NKE, NVS, ODFL, PNC, PPG, SHW, LUV, SWK, TSM, TD, UNP, UVV, WFC, WEC, XEL, DNP, MA, CQP, LULU, PM, MPC, EQX, HPE, VST, DOW, RTLR, IMRA, BEPC, CFA, FDN, FXO, GLD, HYG, IHI, IJJ, IWD, IWS, JKH, JPST, KOMP, KRE, LQD, MJ, MTUM, PFM, PIZ, PWB, SLYG, UCON, VNQ, VV, XLB, XLE, Sold Out: IGHG, CWB, X, XME, PBF, ARKG, JNK, EBAY, SPTS, SLX, SHYD, ARKF, DELL, DBS, ITM, OIH, PFF, BBIO, CVNA, TXN, SNX, REGN, AZN, ADI, NUW, VWTR, RWX, NG, ILMN, BDX, SLVM, NAKD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N, Devon Energy Corp, sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust International IPO ETF, Moderna Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. owns 587 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+valley+advisor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,718 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 488,108 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 670,846 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 91,269 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 338,839 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 188,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $27.36, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 296,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 93,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 123,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 431,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 216.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 319,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 174.69%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $352.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 882.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 40.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 211,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 405.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The sale prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.