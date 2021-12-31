Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust International IPO ETF

- New Purchases: SPHQ, COMB, SPIP, FALN, JETS, DRIV, PSCC, PSLV, CAR, CACC, PHYS, GS, AA, MSOS, DGRO, LTHM, DRI, REMX, MMD, USO, LICY, AOA, FCG, FDIV, IBUY, ITA, PXE, DFS, AVY, SPWR, NTR, MORN, NSC, NEM, GRID, LNT, SYLD, BMRN, CWT, CTSH, DOV, FE, ZG, RPM, STX, TTE, XLNX, NAD, DNN, MRBK, FNV,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPDW, QQQ, DVN, DIA, MO, DLN, ACN, NUE, XLF, JPM, FCTR, MSFT, SPLG, JNJ, VZ, GM, NVDA, PEP, PFE, DTD, AGG, FMB, MUB, AAPL, MTB, ITOT, SPMD, VCSH, XLP, GE, DIS, RDVY, AMZN, CVX, GXO, FYT, SPSM, VCIT, OKE, QCOM, TSLA, COIN, ACIM, SHYG, TFI, TIP, XMHQ, AMD, BAC, FISV, PG, TMO, ENPH, SQ, BNDX, EMB, IEF, IEFA, IVE, MOAT, RPV, SPYG, USMV, VTEB, XSD, ABT, DECK, F, RHP, IBM, MU, SYNA, ET, DAL, VMW, UEC, NXE, GOOG, UROY, PLTR, ABNB, BIL, BSV, EFAV, IJR, IVW, JHMM, PHDG, QEFA, SCHP, SPAB, SPEM, SPY, VB, VTV, XLG, ALL, BP, DUK, EWBC, ETN, FAST, GOOGL, HON, INTC, KMB, LMT, MGEE, MDT, NFLX, NVAX, ORCL, ROST, CRM, SPG, SCCO, UNH, WMT, WM, CROX, GNRC, MOS, PSX, ZTS, PYPL, UBER, SNOW, ANGL, BOND, CDC, EFA, FIXD, FLOT, FMHI, GWX, HEFA, HYD, IEI, IEMG, IXUS, IYY, LIT, MDYV, QUAL, SHY, SMH, SMOG, SPTM, SUB, TLT, VAW, VEA, VGT, VIG, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VSDA, VTI, VXUS, XHB, XLRE, XLV, AKAM, AMAT, BSX, CF, CVS, COP, ED, STZ, LLY, GIS, PEAK, ICE, JCI, MDLZ, MCD, MPW, NOC, OMC, PRU, PEG, O, ROK, SRE, SWN, TROW, UAL, NXJ, DAN, SAIC, FSK, BABA, CFG, SHLX, ETSY, RUN, TTD, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, SOFI, SOFI, BIV, BLV, IGIB, IGSB, DGRW, DVY, EEM, EFV, EMLP, ESGU, FNX, FVD, IJS, IUSG, IWM, IYH, LDUR, MBB, NEAR, QQQJ, QYLD, ROBO, SCHD, SCHG, SPSB, VCR, VEU, VHT, VONG, VYM, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: FTGC, FPXI, MRNA, ROKU, HD, DE, EXAS, FB, YUM, ARKK, ADBE, BRK.B, BND, IVV, XPO, LNG, IJH, SCHF, PAAS, NQP, SLV, MMM, XOM, VLO, GDX, IBB, IWR, PAVE, PBW, VWO, T, AMGN, BA, BXP, C, COST, ECL, ENB, EPD, FDX, BEN, GSK, ISRG, LRCX, PPL, TMUS, BTG, NBB, KKR, NOW, ARKW, GSLC, HYMB, IAU, IDV, IJT, JSML, QCLN, SCHE, SIL, SPMB, SPTI, TOTL, UTRN, VDE, VLUE, VT, VTIP, XBI, XLY, XOP, XSLV, XSOE, PLD, AXP, AMT, NLY, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BMO, BMY, FIS, CI, CL, CMI, DHR, D, DD, EXC, GPN, HPQ, ITW, KNX, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MCK, MAA, NKE, NVS, ODFL, PNC, PPG, SHW, LUV, SWK, TSM, TD, UNP, UVV, WFC, WEC, XEL, DNP, MA, CQP, LULU, PM, MPC, EQX, HPE, VST, DOW, RTLR, IMRA, BEPC, CFA, FDN, FXO, GLD, HYG, IHI, IJJ, IWD, IWS, JKH, JPST, KOMP, KRE, LQD, MJ, MTUM, PFM, PIZ, PWB, SLYG, UCON, VNQ, VV, XLB, XLE,
- Sold Out: IGHG, CWB, X, XME, PBF, ARKG, JNK, EBAY, SPTS, SLX, SHYD, ARKF, DELL, DBS, ITM, OIH, PFF, BBIO, CVNA, TXN, SNX, REGN, AZN, ADI, NUW, VWTR, RWX, NG, ILMN, BDX, SLVM, NAKD,
For the details of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+valley+advisor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,718 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 488,108 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 670,846 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 91,269 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.44%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 338,839 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 188,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N (COMB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $27.36, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 296,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 93,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 123,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 145.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 431,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 216.77%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 319,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 174.69%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $352.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 882.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 40.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 211,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 405.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The sale prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.. Also check out:
1. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. keeps buying