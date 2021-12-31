Zhang Financial LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoetis Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Deere, Veeva Systems Inc

- New Purchases: MU, MCK, DG, PRU, QCOM, BKIE, DD, BCPC, CVS, CTVA, QRVO, NUE, MLKN, VB, XLF, APOG, FSLR, WHR, CMA, KO, TSN, BNDX, BKMC, CG, BX, KKR, LNC, APO, MET, TMO, BKEM, PAYX, WOR, SNY, FMAO, PVBC, COST, PII, WFC, UNH, UPS, EAGG, IWF, LIT, SCHV, VSGX, ABT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ZTS, BKLC, VTI, VXUS, IBM, VT, ITOT, BKAG, HON, VOO, AMGN, PEP, SCHB, BND, LOW, SCHP, PFE, DOW, VWO, VXF, MDLZ, AMZN, VBR, COIN, VNQ, FB, ARKK, MRK, ABBV, QQQ, SCHZ, GOOGL, VTV, IXUS, VSS, DFAT, BMY, USB, WMT, GLDM, TSLA, SCHF, VEA, CSCO, JNJ, IJH, SCHX, TGT, PG, CAT, VTRS, VGT, RPG, VHT, VIG, BAC, ETN, ADBE, ICSH, NVDA, V, INTC, JPM, AVGO, KLAC, TEVA, T, VOE, BIOL, SBUX, CRM, NLY, VTIP, LIN, MO, TXN, VGSH, MMM, MCD, GOOG, CVX, GOTU, LLY, DFIV, IVE, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, IAU, EFV, SHY, BRK.B, K, AGG, IJS, F, IWV, PM, BSV, VO, VOOG, MA, DIS, IWS, AMAT,
- Sold Out: VYM, DE, VEEV, DFUS, SCHE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Zhang Financial LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 363,941 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 245,344 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 929,275 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,268 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.98%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 240,661 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.83 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $73.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.783800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 112.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 48,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 311.58%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.62 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $86.68. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 123,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 134,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 903.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.
