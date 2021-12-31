Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Zhang Financial LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoetis Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Deere, Veeva Systems Inc

Just now
Investment company Zhang Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoetis Inc, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Deere, Veeva Systems Inc, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Zhang Financial LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zhang Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zhang+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zhang Financial LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 363,941 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 245,344 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 929,275 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,268 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.98%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 240,661 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $121.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.83 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $73.56. The stock is now traded at around $72.783800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 112.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 228.92%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 48,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 311.58%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.62 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $86.68. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 123,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 134,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 903.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.



