Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Biogen Inc, Sells Schlumberger, Buckle Inc, Alphabet Inc

Added Positions: BIIB, BBD, CMGGF, IPGP, MKL, CHKP,

BIIB, BBD, CMGGF, IPGP, MKL, CHKP, Reduced Positions: RYAAY, EXP, CFR, BRK.B, DIS, TROW, INTC, MMM, WFC, RTX, SLB, CHRW, BWA, WBA, HSIC, BKE, XOM, MSM, GOOGL, AXP, JNJ, GNTX, CCL, BDX, CSL, GILD, DCI, MLM,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, sells Schlumberger, Buckle Inc, Alphabet Inc, Carlisle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 304,261 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 125,333,437 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 3,920,110 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 79,912,698 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 1,861,774 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $220.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 323,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.