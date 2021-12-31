Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Biogen Inc, Sells Schlumberger, Buckle Inc, Alphabet Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, sells Schlumberger, Buckle Inc, Alphabet Inc, Carlisle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 38 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:
1. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
- Added Positions: BIIB, BBD, CMGGF, IPGP, MKL, CHKP,
- Reduced Positions: RYAAY, EXP, CFR, BRK.B, DIS, TROW, INTC, MMM, WFC, RTX, SLB, CHRW, BWA, WBA, HSIC, BKE, XOM, MSM, GOOGL, AXP, JNJ, GNTX, CCL, BDX, CSL, GILD, DCI, MLM,
For the details of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 304,261 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Ambev SA (ABEV) - 125,333,437 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 3,920,110 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 79,912,698 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 1,861,774 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $220.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 323,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:
1. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying