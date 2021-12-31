Citizens Financial Group Inc Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, Newmont Corp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: DRI, BSY, PAVE, ATNF, VMW, TXG, PSX, SWCH, ETSY, XLRE, SUB, SGOL, IUSV, IHI, DIA, BIV, ANET, CTRA, FELE, IDA, KLAC, MDC, NI, PLUG, SCHN, NLOK, QRTEA, ERII, BMI, COCO, CPNG, GDRX, NKLA,
- Added Positions: IVV, VOO, FCX, VRTX, IJH, IEFA, VTV, IWM, VNQ, C, VB, EMB, IEMG, AXP, MA, VEA, VWO, COP, VEU, IVW, IVE, IWF, SQ, AMZN, QQQ, SCZ, DD, VIG, EFA, GWW, VO, IDEV, KBH, IWD, SHOP, XYL, EEM, AZO, SCHA, STT, TRV, GIS, CTVA, QCOM, ORA, IWB, TOTL, IXC, MOO, SLX, HLNE, VBK, VBR, VDE, VFH, VGT, XLF, XLP, XLU, XLV, ITW, PH, PKG, OMC, ORLY, MS, MCK, MCD, INTC, PAYX, MTCH, HPQ, GS, ED, CI, APD, AMD, ENR, EEMV, DFIV, DFAS, SNOW, DOW, CB, HWM, TWLO, GLD, VRSK, WFC, RTX, SO, SHW, RJF, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, NEM, MINT, BIIB, ESGD, HON, AAPL, HD, F, JPST, MSFT, CMCSA, GOOG, SPY, ADSK, TMO, UNH, BRK.A, V, FB, CVS, DHR, NEE, JPM, JCI, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, STX, AVGO, TWTR, PYPL, CWI, MDY, RLY, MMM, T, ACN, ALGN, ADI, AON, AMAT, BAC, BWA, BMY, BAM, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CMI, DHI, DLR, ECL, EA, LLY, EMR, FISV, HAS, HSY, INFO, INTU, MDLZ, MAR, MDT, NKE, LIN, REGN, RF, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TGT, USB, VZ, WMT, DIS, WM, TEL, AWK, PM, DG, HCA, ABBV, ZTS, CFG, IJR, TIP, USMV, VMBS, VTI, XLB, ALE, AIN, ALL, MO, DOX, AMP, AMGN, AGO, AVY, BCE, OZK, BRK.B, BLK, BSX, BC, CBRE, CSX, COF, CAT, CATY, CSCO, CLX, CSGP, CNMD, INGR, CR, CFR, XRAY, DAR, DVN, DXCM, D, DOV, LCII, DUK, EWBC, EW, XOM, FAST, FNF, GPC, GILD, HAL, LHX, HSIC, HUBB, HUM, HUN, ILMN, TT, IPG, KMB, KR, LECO, LFUS, LOW, MRO, MMC, MU, MSA, MPWR, MSI, NTAP, NDSN, PZZA, PG, RPM, CRM, SNA, STE, SYY, TROW, TSCO, TSN, VMC, WBA, ANTM, YUM, CHTR, TRGP, NOW, FANG, SFBS, QRVO, CABO, GOLF, FND, NVT, UBER, FVRR, WMG, IGSB, DON, GBIL, GOVT, IBB, IJT, IWO, LQD, MGV, PFF, SHY, XLE,
- Sold Out: BSV, Z, BX, IAU, LYFT, GH, DOCU, JRVR, HUBS, PNR, HII, SEM, ATVI, HBI, WDC, WAT, LGF.B, HRC, EL, DLB, DISCA, CVA, CHD, BBY, BDX, DNOW, KD,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 385,696 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 358,452 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,993,706 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 461,187 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 620,669 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 127,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $89.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Citizens Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 991.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 373,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 952.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $235.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 171,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 166.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 181,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 459.93%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 77,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Citizens Financial Group Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 103,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96.Sold Out: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Citizens Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53.
