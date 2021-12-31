Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Eli Lilly and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hologic Inc, Sells , Merck Inc, BeiGene

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hologic Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BioNTech SE, sells , Merck Inc, BeiGene, Verizon Communications Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q4, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 761 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,600,415 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 193,625 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,025,972 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 902,873 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 420,792 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
New Purchase: Couchbase Inc (BASE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 858,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 266,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 132,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 556,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 279.64%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 522,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 678,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 112.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,139,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,359,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 807,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $167.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 240,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Sold Out: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Immunogen Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. Also check out:

1. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus