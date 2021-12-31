Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Eli Lilly and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hologic Inc, Sells , Merck Inc, BeiGene

- New Purchases: BASE, INBX, UDR, VG, ENTA, CONE, ROG, CPLG, MCFE, FL, AGCO, RRD, R, XENT, BAP, TSC, EPAY, AMED, REG, CCMP, CERE, FLOW, SKX, SWAV, NDSN, ZEN, TRN, TMHC, UNFI, AERI, OSPN, MPWR, QQQ, IAC, GDDY, FICO, ALV, ARKK, ARKF, FTS, CABO, UHAL,
- Added Positions: LLY, PYPL, HOLX, TMO, CSCO, BNTX, DHR, WM, ABT, AXP, ADSK, EA, HCA, PG, GOOGL, CRWD, APLS, NBIX, VMW, ALNY, HST, PFE, ADBE, MSFT, TSLA, MRTX, MS, ARVN, FTNT, NOW, V, MA, MSI, RMD, WCN, AFL, AMGN, BIO, AVGO, DXCM, INTU, ITOS, MMC, TRV, VRTX, C, FRC, GBT, INVH, SWK, SYF, TXN, TECH, CLDX, INTC, MAA, NRIX, OTIS, RHI, CRM, XNCR, ADI, CERN, CTAS, EQR, IDXX, ILMN, IONS, POWI, A, GOOG, BK, BPMC, BKNG, CRNC, CI, CRIS, DIS, EW, EPIX, GWB, NVDA, OKTA, SQM, TGT, XYL, MMM, WMS, ALGN, KDNY, COST, DELL, DNLI, DOCU, ETSY, HARP, HUM, INSM, PODD, SBUX, SYK, SNPS, TPTX, VRAY, WST, AKAM, ALLY, ASMB, AZN, ADP, BC, CMG, KO, CMCSA, CCI, DLO, DPZ, EME, ESS, FOE, GILD, GH, INCY, ICE, ISRG, IOVA, KPTI, KRA, KR, LH, LYFT, MCD, NUE, NVR, ORCL, PCRX, PBR, PEG, ROK, SBAC, AOS, SNAP, SWTX, UPS, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, AEM, AKYA, ALL, AMBA, ACC, AIG, BMI, BKR, BLL, BYND, BLKB, BB, CP, CTLT, CBOE, CDW, CEVA, LNG, CIT, CLX, CAG, ED, COUP, CCK, CMI, DLR, DFS, DISCK, DG, DOW, ECL, EMR, EPAM, EFX, ERIC, EXAS, FIS, GMAB, GFI, HALO, HRL, HWM, IFF, KGC, KYMR, LII, LBRDK, LKQ, L, MTB, MGA, MFC, MPC, MKTX, MTCH, MAT, MTD, MOR, MOS, NTRA, NEO, NWL, NEP, NIO, NOMD, NLOK, NUVB, OMC, KIDS, PH, PBA, PSNL, PDD, PINS, PXD, PGR, PTC, RDNT, O, RSG, RNG, RCI, ROKU, ROST, SE, SEER, SEDG, RUN, TRP, TFX, TSCO, TRU, VRNS, VEEV, VTR, VRSN, WAB, W, WU, JW.A, WMB, YMAB, ZLAB, Z, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, AAPL, BGNE, VZ, CRL, FB, RY, RF, ATVI, QCOM, SHW, ARNA, NKE, JNJ, TX, BNS, BIIB, KMI, MELI, MRNA, REGN, ENB, ITCI, SLB, AMT, CBRE, MU, NEE, NSC, PAGS, ARWR, CFG, CTMX, FIVE, MAN, NVAX, PNC, SHOP, SJM, TSM, UNH, AVTR, ITW, IQV, KEYS, LRCX, MAS, SAIL, BABA, BMO, HBAN, IEX, LOW, SLAB, TRI, TJX, TREX, XLNX, Y, AMRC, BMY, CDNS, APPS, KRTX, DGX, TTEK, UNP, WMT, ZNTL, BRK.B, BBIO, COO, CSX, DAR, DVA, DCPH, ENPH, GIS, GIL, GS, HAL, HUBS, IBM, JPM, KKR, LPX, MASI, PTON, PKI, PSA, QRVO, SCHW, SLM, XENE, XP, ABBV, AKRO, AMZN, ANSS, ASND, ATH, AVY, AXSM, BIDU, BBY, BLK, BXP, CTXS, CL, COP, DDOG, DD, EQIX, EXEL, EXC, XOM, FISV, F, GWW, HDB, HHR, HRTX, HLT, HON, HPQ, IPG, KMB, KLAC, LULU, MGNX, MTZ, MKC, MGM, NFLX, EDU, ON, OC, PANW, PAYX, PEP, PLNT, PLD, RLAY, RVMD, SPGI, SNOW, SCCO, SPLK, TWTR, URI, VFC, MTN, WAT, WFC, ZGNX, ZS, ABNB, ALB, ARE, AYX, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ANTM, ADM, ANET, AIZ, T, ATO, AZO, AVB, BLDP, BBD, GOLD, BBWI, BAX, WRB, BX, SQ, BSX, BAM, BRKR, BG, BURL, CZR, CM, CNI, COF, CAH, CSL, KMX, CCL, CARR, CAT, CNC, CDAY, CF, GIB, CHTR, CVX, CHD, CIG, CME, COGT, CTSH, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CSGP, DHI, DRI, DE, XRAY, DVN, DDS, DLTR, D, DOV, DBX, EBAY, EIX, ETR, EOG, WTRG, ES, EXPE, FAST, FDX, FNF, FITB, FMC, FTV, FNV, BEN, FCX, FRPT, IT, GATX, GE, GM, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HEI.A, HSY, HES, HPE, IBN, IR, ICLN, ITUB, JD, JEF, K, KDP, KEY, KHC, KURA, LVS, LEN, LNC, LYV, M, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MCK, MET, MCHP, MDLZ, MNST, NFG, NEM, NTRS, NTR, OXY, ODFL, OLMA, OKE, ORLY, PCAR, PKG, PAYC, PSX, PLUG, POOL, PPG, TROW, PFG, PRU, PHM, RJF, RDHL, ROP, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNBR, SONY, SFM, STT, SU, SIVB, SYY, TTWO, TAL, TECK, TDOC, TDY, VIV, TU, TER, TMUS, TD, TFC, TWLO, TYL, ULTA, UMPQ, UAA, UA, USB, VLO, VRSK, VIAC, VTRS, VMC, WBA, WELL, WRK, WY, WPM, WHR, WDAY, WPC, WYNN, AUY, YETI, YUMC, ZION, ZTS,
- Sold Out: XLRN, PPD, TRIL, UFS, IMGN, CLDR, ARGX, FIVN, SPWH, CVA, NGM, CHNG, CSOD, KSU, MBT, ALLK, ECHO, INOV, SAGE, STMP, FCN, HP, HRC, DRNA, LMRK, PACB, CAI, DSPG, KLIC, RAVN, GTS, KDMN, MAC, SC, BHVN, MDLA, VTEX, RDUS, RGEN, AEO, EVA, SEM, SOLY, CPNG, CNBKA, FGEN, SCR, JBGS, BE, PHAS, HACK, REMX, REGI, TPIC, BEP, BFAM, CHGG, CNO, MHK, ORA, VER, WK, LAC, AVLR, UBER, CTVA, JXN, NGD, COPX, EMQQ, GAMR, IHI, LIT, VV, AAL, AGRX, ASUR, DISH, EBSB, EPZM, HSIC, LSXMK, MRUS, NVCR, PBCT, SOXX, VOD, ZNGA, ACN, APO, ARW, BBL, BBVA, BHP, BP, CLR, COTY, APTV, ELS, ETN, GSK, TT, IX, KIM, LW, MDT, MKL, NVO, PBYI, LIN, RDS.A, RIO, SAM, SLG, SMFG, EQNR, TEF, TEL, TM, TTE, TRGP, UAL, VOYA, ACB, TAK, WFG, ITRG, LMND, XPEV, MTTR, KD,
For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,600,415 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 193,625 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,025,972 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 902,873 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 420,792 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 858,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Inhibrx Inc (INBX)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 266,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 132,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 556,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 279.64%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 522,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 678,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 112.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,139,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,359,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 807,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $167.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 240,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: (PPD)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: (TRIL)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Immunogen Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. Also check out:
1. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. keeps buying