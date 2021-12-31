Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Eli Lilly and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hologic Inc, Sells , Merck Inc, BeiGene

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hologic Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BioNTech SE, sells , Merck Inc, BeiGene, Verizon Communications Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q4, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 761 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,600,415 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 193,625 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,025,972 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 902,873 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 420,792 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 858,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Inhibrx Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 266,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 132,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 556,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 279.64%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 522,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 678,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 112.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,139,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,359,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 807,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $167.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 240,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Immunogen Inc. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.