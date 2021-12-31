Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc Buys Broadcom Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Williams Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc

New Purchases: CCI, WMB, WFCPL.PFD, BMY, INBK, GIS, HBNC, ANTM, EPAM, XOM, JCI,

CCI, WMB, WFCPL.PFD, BMY, INBK, GIS, HBNC, ANTM, EPAM, XOM, JCI, Added Positions: AVGO, MSFT, ADP, ACN, DHR, PEP, HD, JNJ, HON, SBUX, ICE, SYK, UNH, MSI, CB, FISV, DOV, PGR, MS, EOG, NVS, FDX, CVX, HLI, VZ, RTX, HXL, JPM, PAYX, ABT, CSCO, MDT, INTC, PFE, WEC, ABBV, BLK, CL, ED, MO, TXN, AMGN, AAPL, SO, CVS, ETN, GRMN, ITW, MA, KMI, EMR, KO, TGT, KMB, IVV, NEE, IWF, FFBC, PM, MCD, AMZN, WMT,

AVGO, MSFT, ADP, ACN, DHR, PEP, HD, JNJ, HON, SBUX, ICE, SYK, UNH, MSI, CB, FISV, DOV, PGR, MS, EOG, NVS, FDX, CVX, HLI, VZ, RTX, HXL, JPM, PAYX, ABT, CSCO, MDT, INTC, PFE, WEC, ABBV, BLK, CL, ED, MO, TXN, AMGN, AAPL, SO, CVS, ETN, GRMN, ITW, MA, KMI, EMR, KO, TGT, KMB, IVV, NEE, IWF, FFBC, PM, MCD, AMZN, WMT, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, AJG, IBM, CAT, DIS, DUK, NVDA, V,

CMCSA, AJG, IBM, CAT, DIS, DUK, NVDA, V, Sold Out: BTI, AEP, SWK, KD,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Comcast Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, American Electric Power Co Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODLEY FARRA MANION PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodley+farra+manion+portfolio+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 187,751 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 228,677 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 359,622 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 184,650 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 223,154 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $173.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 142,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1365.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN). The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 111.61%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 87,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 126.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.