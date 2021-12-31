Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Linscomb & Williams, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Allstate Corp, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linscomb & Williams, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. owns 340 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Linscomb & Williams, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,149,001 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 364,896 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 385,007 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 2,416,885 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 992,677 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 384.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 384.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 126.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 163.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $65.19.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.



GuruFocus Screeners

