Linscomb & Williams, Inc. Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Allstate Corp, T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linscomb & Williams, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. owns 340 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,149,001 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 364,896 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 385,007 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 2,416,885 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 992,677 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 384.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 126.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 163.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $65.19.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.