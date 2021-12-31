Linscomb & Williams, Inc. Buys WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF

- New Purchases: IRT, VNQ, ICF, O, VGIT, SPTM, SMH, SCHV, SCHA, IXUS, IJK, APD, NFLX, MS, ICE, HPQ, FDX, EQIX, DVN, DHI, HL,
- Added Positions: VEA, XOM, DLN, PRF, CADE, CADE, ALL, FBND, IQLT, SUB, TCHP, T, AMZN, LMT, KMI, DEM, GSSC, JHMM, VTEB, VWO, VXUS, AMT, AMGN, BDX, LNG, CVX, CI, C, CMCSA, COP, COST, CMI, D, DUK, GIS, GILD, HD, HON, INTC, JNJ, KEX, LOW, MCD, MDT, NVDA, PEP, BKNG, PG, CRM, TXN, USB, RTX, VZ, MA, PM, GWRE, DOW, BSV, IDV, VCIT, ASML, ADBE, MO, AXP, BAX, BA, BMY, CAT, CTSH, STZ, DE, ECL, LLY, F, GD, IBM, INTU, KMB, MRK, NGD, ORCL, PPG, RSG, SHW, TJX, TGT, UNP, UNH, WM, WAT, YUM, DAL, AGI, TSLA, PSX, FB, TWTR, KHC, CTVA, IEMG, PHO, SCHF, SCHX, SCZ, VOO, VTV, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, IJH, EES, VRSK, DGRS, SDY, BND, DHS, AGG, AAPL, GLD, LUV, SO, PHYS, JPST, MDY, KKR, IUSG, SPY, WSM, VCSH, EEM, DVY, PYPL, VYM, CTRA, APA, IUSB, FDL, BSCO, SHOP, IWM, IWN, IWR, IWV, PIO, VB, VBR, VHT, VIG, VUG, XLB, XLF, XLK, XLV, XLY, ENB, NVO, MMP, LH, MDLZ, KIM, GE, NEE, EPD, OKE, ETN, DD, DHR, KO, BRK.B, AMAT, A, BSCM, SLB, STX, TSM, TTE, TSCO, DIS, ET, TYG, BX, TRGP, MPLX, PAGP, MMM, ARKG, ARKQ,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, SMDV, EOG, GOLD, HYS, BSCL, LMRK, ENPH, PVG, SAP, RDS.A, NEM, VTRS, IP, GPN, AIG, OPK, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Linscomb & Williams, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,149,001 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 364,896 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 385,007 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 2,416,885 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 992,677 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 384.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 126.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 163.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $123.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Sold Out: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $65.19.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Linscomb & Williams, Inc. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.
