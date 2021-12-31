Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC Buys Bright Health Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SAP SE, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Banco Santander SA

- New Purchases: BHG, BCS, EFA, CHT, SHG, EEM, SNP, FNF, INFY, SMG, PSA, PKX, PBR, NIO, NXRT, RUSHA, ESS, EFV, IWN, DLR, AGG, AIRC, IWD, IWS, VONV, VUG, BZUN, BBD, TME, NTCO, LX, ENIA, ASX, QIWI, TAL, BRFS, CBD, CANG, VIST, CIG.C,
- Added Positions: TSM, SAP, ALC, FMS, SNN, PHG, CHKP, IBN, YUMC, EFG, LIN, BHP, ACN, RIO, CP, ICLR, WWJD, UL, RDS.B, IBD, BBVA, TLK, BLES, RMD, MTD, TEAM, ISMD, ASML, CNI, SHY, EPAM, RACE, IBM, INTC, LFC, VALE, SBAC, STE, USPH, LULU, SHOP, AMT, TTEC, AMGN, AON, TRNO, MANT, YNDX, BWX, VGLT, VMBS, BMY, CERN, CSCO, CCI, XRAY, EHC, KRG, TEL, PBR.A.PFD, FB, BWZ, PCY, ABT, CHE, CL, GILD, LMT, MDC, MDT, ZBH, LMAT, ENSG, TPLC, VGSH, ITUB, BSX, CSGS, KO, CTSH, DUK, LLY, ROST, SLB, SO, SYK, OLED, MA, KHC, MMM, ADSK, BIIB, CPK, EQIX, FMC, MDLZ, NTES, PEP, AVNT, BKNG, PG, PGR, TJX, UFPI, VFC, EDU, BKR, UHAL, BOKF, BCPC, BK, BRK.B, BA, CSX, CPT, CAT, CVX, C, CNMD, DD, XOM, NEE, FDX, FSS, GD, HON, ICE, IPG, ISRG, LANC, LFUS, MCD, SPGI, RBA, SPG, SWK, SBUX, SCL, UNP, RTX, WTM, YUM, HOMB, EVR, CFG, VST, SAFE, PDD, SGOL, AAON, ARE, ACC, AFG, ADI, AVA, BC, CX, ELP, ELS, FFBC, WELL, HR, HMN, JPM, JBSS, JOUT, MKC, MSA, PRGS, RCII, SEIC, UGI, MWA, FIBK, IIPR, INVH, SIVR, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, UCIB, WY, TTEK, JD, MLPA, REXR, NVDA, F, MS, EXPO, UMC, MBT, LOW, BWXT, SPSC, AVGO, AAPL, LKQ, CRL, OXY, COP, VIPS, CPRT, ZBRA, CTXS, PAYC, SCHW, KEYS, POOL, GNRC, QCOM, PNC, COLD, BJ, EOG, MPWR, EL, FR, GS, HPQ, HDB, BAH, FRC, AKAM, HZNP, QLYS, CHD, BURL, FND, UTZ, AZTA, SBNY, IEX, MAS, ENTG, EGP, NTRS, ORLY, RJF, SEE, CIEN, SSD, SUI, TDY, DIOD, WST, WSM, ST, CTAS,
- Sold Out: MELI, SAN, COR, ARMK, ABG, SKM, BGNE, SNAP, NIU, BXP, VEDL, DRD,
- Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 6,347,587 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 70,388 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.20%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 31,628 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.44%
- Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 111,101 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
- Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 112,898 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 6,347,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (CHT)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 219.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 71.65%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 254.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 315.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Banco Santander SA (SAN)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.5.Sold Out: (COR)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26.Sold Out: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.
