Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC Buys Bright Health Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SAP SE, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Banco Santander SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bright Health Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, SAP SE, Barclays PLC, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Banco Santander SA, , Aramark during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 6,347,587 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 70,388 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.20% SAP SE (SAP) - 31,628 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.44% Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) - 111,101 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74% Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 112,898 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 6,347,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 151,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.67, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 219.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 71.65%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 254.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 315.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Banco Santander SA. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.5.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.