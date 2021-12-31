Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nwam Llc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Bright Health Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nwam Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Bright Health Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Walmart Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nwam Llc owns 505 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWAM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwam+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWAM LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 510,251 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,367 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,563 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 86,450 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 163,714 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,341,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 228,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 453.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 177.06%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $233.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 284.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28.

Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $5.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWAM LLC. Also check out:

1. NWAM LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NWAM LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWAM LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWAM LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus