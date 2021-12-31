Nwam Llc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Bright Health Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea

New Purchases: ANET, BHG, FAST, AFRM, BLV, ANSS, BBY, GM, FNCL, STX, TWLO, QGEN, GS, BIIB, VHT, VCR, VFH, TJX, TTD, XOP, SLY, SNA, SCHW, ROK, ADBE, ROM, NTRS, XMMO, ADI, TECH, CB, DUK, FAD, HALO, MNA, IFN, MSI, EWJ, SOXX, CMDY, LHX, MLM, MNDY, VGM, SFT, VALE,

ANET, BHG, FAST, AFRM, BLV, ANSS, BBY, GM, FNCL, STX, TWLO, QGEN, GS, BIIB, VHT, VCR, VFH, TJX, TTD, XOP, SLY, SNA, SCHW, ROK, ADBE, ROM, NTRS, XMMO, ADI, TECH, CB, DUK, FAD, HALO, MNA, IFN, MSI, EWJ, SOXX, CMDY, LHX, MLM, MNDY, VGM, SFT, VALE, Added Positions: IVV, AAPL, MSFT, BSV, WMT, SPY, AMGN, GE, VEEV, AVGO, XLE, ISRG, ITB, PULS, FALN, TIP, ILMN, IWM, TSLA, VTI, VTV, COST, XLV, AGG, USMV, IHI, ICLR, IUSB, CVX, DE, IJR, VUG, BTI, IXUS, GOVT, COMT, JNJ, QCOM, BNDX, GOOG, AMZN, BA, DIS, XOM, IEFA, EFG, ESGU, DVY, REGN, SGEN, XLK, VRTX, GOOGL, MO, CERN, F, GILD, RSP, MBB, IWF, IWP, NVDA, PG, U, BND, VB, V, DFAC, ITOT, EFV, EMB, IVW, XLY, NOW, SDY, TECK, VO, ABBV, ARKK, T, BAC, KO, FCOM, FHLC, FTEC, HD, IEUR, HYG, MUB, USIG, MDB, PEP, SYK, TMO, VNQ, VCIT, VEA, ACN, AMLP, BLOK, ASML, ADP, BRK.B, BMY, IBM, IEMG, SHY, IUSV, EFA, IVE, JPM, LUMN, MCD, MELI, MRK, FB, SBUX, UNH, BIV, VGSH, WM, ABT, AMT, ARKF, AZN, BP, CSCO, CTSH, CMCSA, DHR, DOCU, ECL, EW, SILJ, FIDU, FREL, FIS, QCLN, FVD, HAL, INTC, CQQQ, PBW, SHYG, ICSH, IPAC, IJH, IWR, SUB, JPST, LIN, LOW, MRVL, MA, MDT, NEE, NOC, ORCL, PLTR, PAYX, PM, CRM, SCHD, XLC, XLP, DIA, BIL, TFI, UNP, UPST, VOO, VWO, VGK, VT, VIG, VXUS, VYM, VZ, CSA, XOS, ZBH, SGOL, ATVI, APD, ABNB, APPN, ADSK, BITF, SQ, COP, CRWD, DDOG, DG, D, DOW, FDX, FDVV, GCI, LIT, HZNP, IP, PDP, PHO, IAU, IUSG, IXJ, IWC, IJJ, IJS, KMI, LH, LMT, MU, NSC, NVS, NULV, PH, PFE, PCN, SCHE, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, SCHP, XLU, SNAP, GLD, SPDW, SPIP, SPLG, XPH, TXN, TT, RIG, TFC, HYEM, VOE, VBR, DXJ, ZS,

IVV, AAPL, MSFT, BSV, WMT, SPY, AMGN, GE, VEEV, AVGO, XLE, ISRG, ITB, PULS, FALN, TIP, ILMN, IWM, TSLA, VTI, VTV, COST, XLV, AGG, USMV, IHI, ICLR, IUSB, CVX, DE, IJR, VUG, BTI, IXUS, GOVT, COMT, JNJ, QCOM, BNDX, GOOG, AMZN, BA, DIS, XOM, IEFA, EFG, ESGU, DVY, REGN, SGEN, XLK, VRTX, GOOGL, MO, CERN, F, GILD, RSP, MBB, IWF, IWP, NVDA, PG, U, BND, VB, V, DFAC, ITOT, EFV, EMB, IVW, XLY, NOW, SDY, TECK, VO, ABBV, ARKK, T, BAC, KO, FCOM, FHLC, FTEC, HD, IEUR, HYG, MUB, USIG, MDB, PEP, SYK, TMO, VNQ, VCIT, VEA, ACN, AMLP, BLOK, ASML, ADP, BRK.B, BMY, IBM, IEMG, SHY, IUSV, EFA, IVE, JPM, LUMN, MCD, MELI, MRK, FB, SBUX, UNH, BIV, VGSH, WM, ABT, AMT, ARKF, AZN, BP, CSCO, CTSH, CMCSA, DHR, DOCU, ECL, EW, SILJ, FIDU, FREL, FIS, QCLN, FVD, HAL, INTC, CQQQ, PBW, SHYG, ICSH, IPAC, IJH, IWR, SUB, JPST, LIN, LOW, MRVL, MA, MDT, NEE, NOC, ORCL, PLTR, PAYX, PM, CRM, SCHD, XLC, XLP, DIA, BIL, TFI, UNP, UPST, VOO, VWO, VGK, VT, VIG, VXUS, VYM, VZ, CSA, XOS, ZBH, SGOL, ATVI, APD, ABNB, APPN, ADSK, BITF, SQ, COP, CRWD, DDOG, DG, D, DOW, FDX, FDVV, GCI, LIT, HZNP, IP, PDP, PHO, IAU, IUSG, IXJ, IWC, IJJ, IJS, KMI, LH, LMT, MU, NSC, NVS, NULV, PH, PFE, PCN, SCHE, SCHX, SCHM, SCHA, SCHP, XLU, SNAP, GLD, SPDW, SPIP, SPLG, XPH, TXN, TT, RIG, TFC, HYEM, VOE, VBR, DXJ, ZS, Reduced Positions: QQQ, PYPL, SE, ITA, ALK, OIH, RTX, VCSH, BTZ, PINS, XLI, GNRC, CMI, HON, AWF, IGBH, XLF, SHOP, USFR, ADM, GT, IGSB, PSX, PTY, GDX, AA, ERC, AAWW, IEF, KMB, MOS, RIO, FFC, SIL, ESGE, VLUE, NAC, UDOW, UPS, EMLC, BABA, AIG, MUI, DISCA, NXTG, HPS, RYT, STIP, CMF, IXG, IWD, NFLX, NRZ, NKE, SMH, VWOB, MGK, VIAC, CXSE, NLY, AMAT, RNA, CAT, CLX, CSX, ET, EXPD, FLC, FCX, ITW, LQD, JKG, JKI, AAXJ, EEM, IWO, IWN, OEF, IYR, SRVR, MINT, SSO, O, SLB, SCHF, SCHC, SCHG, SCHV, SCHH, VNM, VXF, GLTR, AMD, IBUY, AON, BMO, BNS, BAM, CCL, CIEN, C, NET, COIN, CTVA, CVS, DD, ETN, HYLD, FDIS, FUTY, GPC, HSY, IFF, SLV, TLT, SCZ, EUSB, IXN, IBB, EWU, IWY, IJT, IYW, KEY, NTRA, NTR, PCAR, PGR, XLB, SFL, SO, HAIL, XRT, TMUS, VBK, VSS, VTIP, VYMI, CDC, WFC, WY,

QQQ, PYPL, SE, ITA, ALK, OIH, RTX, VCSH, BTZ, PINS, XLI, GNRC, CMI, HON, AWF, IGBH, XLF, SHOP, USFR, ADM, GT, IGSB, PSX, PTY, GDX, AA, ERC, AAWW, IEF, KMB, MOS, RIO, FFC, SIL, ESGE, VLUE, NAC, UDOW, UPS, EMLC, BABA, AIG, MUI, DISCA, NXTG, HPS, RYT, STIP, CMF, IXG, IWD, NFLX, NRZ, NKE, SMH, VWOB, MGK, VIAC, CXSE, NLY, AMAT, RNA, CAT, CLX, CSX, ET, EXPD, FLC, FCX, ITW, LQD, JKG, JKI, AAXJ, EEM, IWO, IWN, OEF, IYR, SRVR, MINT, SSO, O, SLB, SCHF, SCHC, SCHG, SCHV, SCHH, VNM, VXF, GLTR, AMD, IBUY, AON, BMO, BNS, BAM, CCL, CIEN, C, NET, COIN, CTVA, CVS, DD, ETN, HYLD, FDIS, FUTY, GPC, HSY, IFF, SLV, TLT, SCZ, EUSB, IXN, IBB, EWU, IWY, IJT, IYW, KEY, NTRA, NTR, PCAR, PGR, XLB, SFL, SO, HAIL, XRT, TMUS, VBK, VSS, VTIP, VYMI, CDC, WFC, WY, Sold Out: IVOL, IYH, TLH, KBH, WGO, IJK, FPL, TRV, GD, RDS.A, BBJP, IMTB, MRNA, CGW, EBIZ, URI, TTE, MS, LDOS, HIG, ANTM, AGZ, CWB, HYD, XMLV, SHM, IWS, IDLV, NSL, DELL, JQC, VMW, PSCE, SQQQ, BTWN, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arista Networks Inc, Bright Health Group Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, Walmart Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nwam Llc owns 505 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWAM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwam+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 510,251 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,367 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,563 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 86,450 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 163,714 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,341,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 228,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 453.24%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 248.88%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 177.06%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $233.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 284.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $5.62.