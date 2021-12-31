Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: TIPX, FTSL, XLE, KLAC, FINX, PBTP, LSAF, LSAT, SQEW, FIW, SMH, ACTV, JNK, FPE, RIVN, DUSA, TOTL, GBIL, PAVE, SCHV, SDVY, SPIB, SPSB, RNP, AFL, ANSS, LIN, PEG, SJI, SU, GBAB, IQV, CRWD, SNOW, AGGY, DJD, SUN, ADBE, SCHP, KHC, IYW, PNC, MCHP, DKS,

TIPX, FTSL, XLE, KLAC, FINX, PBTP, LSAF, LSAT, SQEW, FIW, SMH, ACTV, JNK, FPE, RIVN, DUSA, TOTL, GBIL, PAVE, SCHV, SDVY, SPIB, SPSB, RNP, AFL, ANSS, LIN, PEG, SJI, SU, GBAB, IQV, CRWD, SNOW, AGGY, DJD, SUN, ADBE, SCHP, KHC, IYW, PNC, MCHP, DKS, Added Positions: SPTL, RDVY, SPLG, SPIP, APD, IVV, SPYG, PLD, USMV, ALB, FTGC, LMBS, SPSM, DIA, IJR, SPMD, FVD, PDI, SPDW, XLK, ROKU, IWM, SPTM, SPY, IEMG, VLUE, AMZN, TSLA, MARA, SPEM, VIG, CCL, MSFT, GTO, JMBS, NXTG, PFM, PTBD, PTLC, QUS, VTI, XLF, XMHQ, KO, DUK, JNJ, MRK, SHOP, CIBR, FIXD, IEF, IEFA, MOAT, PSK, QQQM, SPYV, VHT, D, LLY, NEE, GOOGL, IBM, INTC, MCD, PG, QCOM, REGN, LUV, WPC, WMT, DIS, WM, KKR, GOOG, BND, DGRW, FDIV, FDN, GLD, IBB, KOMP, LIT, LQD, PGX, PTMC, PTNQ, SDY, SJNK, TLT, MMM, ALL, ABC, NLY, TFC, BP, BDX, CMCSA, COP, DLR, ENB, EPD, GS, WELL, HON, ITW, IRM, MDLZ, NOK, ORCL, PAYX, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TTE, UNP, RTX, UNH, ANTM, RQI, JPS, NEA, PM, NBB, KMF, ABBV, DOW, PLTR, AIRR, ARKK, CNRG, EEM, EEMV, FTC, IWR, IXN, MINT, MUB, NUSC, PFF, ROBO, RTM, RYF, SCHG, SHY, SPTI, SRVR, SUSA, VCR, VNQ, XLRE,

SPTL, RDVY, SPLG, SPIP, APD, IVV, SPYG, PLD, USMV, ALB, FTGC, LMBS, SPSM, DIA, IJR, SPMD, FVD, PDI, SPDW, XLK, ROKU, IWM, SPTM, SPY, IEMG, VLUE, AMZN, TSLA, MARA, SPEM, VIG, CCL, MSFT, GTO, JMBS, NXTG, PFM, PTBD, PTLC, QUS, VTI, XLF, XMHQ, KO, DUK, JNJ, MRK, SHOP, CIBR, FIXD, IEF, IEFA, MOAT, PSK, QQQM, SPYV, VHT, D, LLY, NEE, GOOGL, IBM, INTC, MCD, PG, QCOM, REGN, LUV, WPC, WMT, DIS, WM, KKR, GOOG, BND, DGRW, FDIV, FDN, GLD, IBB, KOMP, LIT, LQD, PGX, PTMC, PTNQ, SDY, SJNK, TLT, MMM, ALL, ABC, NLY, TFC, BP, BDX, CMCSA, COP, DLR, ENB, EPD, GS, WELL, HON, ITW, IRM, MDLZ, NOK, ORCL, PAYX, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TTE, UNP, RTX, UNH, ANTM, RQI, JPS, NEA, PM, NBB, KMF, ABBV, DOW, PLTR, AIRR, ARKK, CNRG, EEM, EEMV, FTC, IWR, IXN, MINT, MUB, NUSC, PFF, ROBO, RTM, RYF, SCHG, SHY, SPTI, SRVR, SUSA, VCR, VNQ, XLRE, Reduced Positions: SPAB, QQQ, AAPL, MTUM, CAT, ESGU, KWEB, V, IUSG, EFAX, BABA, IJH, XLI, NVDA, FB, QQEW, UBER, T, BA, MDT, VZ, CBND, FPX, FV, GOVT, HYLS, QUAL, URA, VGT, VO, VONG, VUG, ABT, AMD, MO, BAC, BMO, BRK.B, BMY, CSCO, DD, XOM, HD, LMT, NSC, VLO, UTG, PYPL, COIN, AGG, ANGL, DGRO, EMCB, HYG, IDU, IHI, IWF, JHMM, RSP, SLV, USAI, VB, VBK, VBR, VEA, VTV, VWO, VYM, XHB, XLU, XLV, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, CVS, CVX, DE, GE, GSK, LOW, MCK, MET, NFLX, NKE, NAT, NVS, PEP, RY, CRM, SNY, STX, SPG, TRV, SYY, TMO, WFC, ET, GUT, FGB, OCSL, IVR, KMI, HASI, TLRY, TLRY, EVA, IIPR, SE, AMLP, BSV, IGIB, EFA, ETHO, FXL, JKG, MJ, SCHD, SDOG, TIP,

SPAB, QQQ, AAPL, MTUM, CAT, ESGU, KWEB, V, IUSG, EFAX, BABA, IJH, XLI, NVDA, FB, QQEW, UBER, T, BA, MDT, VZ, CBND, FPX, FV, GOVT, HYLS, QUAL, URA, VGT, VO, VONG, VUG, ABT, AMD, MO, BAC, BMO, BRK.B, BMY, CSCO, DD, XOM, HD, LMT, NSC, VLO, UTG, PYPL, COIN, AGG, ANGL, DGRO, EMCB, HYG, IDU, IHI, IWF, JHMM, RSP, SLV, USAI, VB, VBK, VBR, VEA, VTV, VWO, VYM, XHB, XLU, XLV, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, CVS, CVX, DE, GE, GSK, LOW, MCK, MET, NFLX, NKE, NAT, NVS, PEP, RY, CRM, SNY, STX, SPG, TRV, SYY, TMO, WFC, ET, GUT, FGB, OCSL, IVR, KMI, HASI, TLRY, TLRY, EVA, IIPR, SE, AMLP, BSV, IGIB, EFA, ETHO, FXL, JKG, MJ, SCHD, SDOG, TIP, Sold Out: ARKG, SLYG, EFV, SPTS, ATVI, MRNA, PBEE, XLP, ACWV, FSK, PKO, SQ, ARKF, VCSH, PFLD, FEU, FCVT, BIV, TWTR, WBA, C, ARVL, PHK, BXRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 392 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Good Life Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/good+life+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 103,809 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 647,794 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,876 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 597,889 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 928,506 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,011,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 56,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $38.22 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1239.42%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 92,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 235.29%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 450.03%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $148.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.5%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 21,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 55.74%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 8,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.14%. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 5,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 82.15%. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.28%. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 26,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Good Life Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.66%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Good Life Advisors, LLC still held 8,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.