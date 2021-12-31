Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, General Motors Co, Angi Inc, Sells Vimeo Inc

- New Purchases: GM,
- Added Positions: UBER, MSGS, ANGI, ELY, BATRK, HBI, QRTEA, DISCK, MSGE, CSCO, CVS, MRK, LEVI, CMCSA, KO, BRK.B, IAC, VZ, SYY, STKL, SMG, GLW, AMCX, TWTR, MHK, LH, SCHW, HMTV,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, GOLF, CNDT, BAC, C, GOOG, JBLU, BEN, NDAQ, BR, TPHS, AXTA, ENR, DD, EPC, VTRS,
- Sold Out: VMEO,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,076 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,894 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,456 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 25,715 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 154,975 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Boyar Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 1891.61%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 89,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Angi Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 140,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 71,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Boyar Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.
