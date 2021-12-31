Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Carnival Corp, Lucid Group Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, Snap Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: LCID, GM, SAVE, RIVN, EVGO, F, PLUG, CNM, CHPT, CHPT, DE, LIT, IWO, FRC, URI, MCD, ABT, ENPH, VLTA,

MU, CQQQ, AAPL, IWN, MRNA, VBR, MINT, BNTX, C, SWKS, FB, WBA, QCOM, JNJ, TECK, EMQQ, KBH, BAC, VTV, VOE, V, KBE, VEU, BA, BOND, CVS, DECK, CWB, INTC, ICLN, PYPL, JPST, IBB, SONO, TDOC, SQ, BRK.B, XLB, MUB, COF, EMR, FCX, HD, IVLU, BLK, PEP, VTEB, DIS, DAL, VXUS, MRVI, CVAC, NOW, KEYS, FTCH, VSS, JCI, KMX, SHY, SCHG, COST, PENN, GLD, RCL, BNDX, DRVN, ZS, Sold Out: IYK, SNAP, CHTR, QRVO, MELI, VXF, AVLR, REGI, ROKU, LESL, BASE, EVG, RNG, BABA, SNPS, NVAX, PINS, FULC, DBC, LMT, GOLD,

Des Peres, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carnival Corp, Lucid Group Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, General Motors Co, Rivian Automotive Inc, sells iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, Snap Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,787 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 141,077 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,997 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 79,608 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 313,617 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EVgo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 908.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 100,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 86.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 64,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 109.63%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aemetis Inc by 96.08%. The purchase prices were between $12.06 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.