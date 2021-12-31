Roundview Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, CBIZ Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VUSB, CBZ, BF.B, MKC, AZO, ENV, IDXX, FICO, IIVI, ACTG, CDNA, CNI, TTWO, EL, LBAI, CSGP, FIVE, QCOM, XBI, VOOG, SPGI, CL, IJR, AVB, PSX,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, CBIZ Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Boston Omaha Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Roundview Capital LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,630 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 151,944 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,525 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,835 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 386,435 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in CBIZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Envestnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.39. The stock is now traded at around $70.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1939.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 83,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Boston Omaha Corp by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 126,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.64%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 118.45%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $279.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Cricut Inc by 164.24%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.