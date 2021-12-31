Bahl & Gaynor Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, McAfee Corp, KLA Corp, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Dow Inc

New Purchases: PRGO, CCMP, CP, GS, TSCO, YUM, ONL,

UPS, MDT, O, BBY, MDLZ, PG, KLAC, MCFE, AMT, DOX, MANT, SIMO, MDC, SMG, LANC, DGX, SNA, TTEC, HUBB, HPQ, USPH, LHX, IEFA, EVR, ADC, CHE, ENSG, TRNO, CSGS, ZTS, TSLA, VSS, RPM, RCII, SBAC, REYN, SHW, IIPR, PYPL, BAH, OLED, FIBK, SON, TMO, LMAT, PAG, NTAP, HOMB, AVY, ELS, LCII, COST, CBU, CE, CAT, CMS, BC, FFBC, ATO, AJG, AMZN, LNT, ARE, A, AAP, POWI, HAS, EHC, HMN, HBAN, IEX, JNPR, NVDA, MMM, NEM, NXST, NI, ODFL, PDCO, PETS, AVNT, Reduced Positions: HON, AMGN, LMT, CCI, MSFT, TXN, HD, JPM, JNJ, NEE, TFC, CSCO, PEP, ADP, BLK, ETN, AVGO, ABT, MMC, MCD, PNC, SRE, SBUX, CMCSA, ITW, PAYX, QCOM, USB, ABBV, PLD, BAX, CVX, LLY, VZ, DOW, WEC, PSX, AAPL, GLW, TTEK, EXPO, INTC, NKE, ES, PRGS, SLP, SYK, WST, V, REXR, OGN, T, BDX, BF.B, CVS, CHD, CL, STZ, XRAY, DEO, DLTR, DCI, DOV, EOG, ECL, EL, FITB, GE, GIS, GILD, HCSG, IBM, ISRG, LYTS, MKTX, MKC, MPWR, NSRGY, NDSN, NSC, NVS, PLUG, RMD, ROP, SYY, TSM, TFX, RTX, DIS, INT, XLNX, MA, PM, HI, PRMRF, BWXT, MPC, CESDF, FB, CDK, UTZ, ALC, IEMG, VEU,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, McAfee Corp, KLA Corp, Amdocs, Mantech International Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Dow Inc, , Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 339 stocks with a total value of $17.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,769,906 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,234,021 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,527,418 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,210,126 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 3,642,671 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 102,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 31,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $220.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 907,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,191,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in Mantech International Corp by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.09 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 172,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 191,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Eguana Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.32.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.