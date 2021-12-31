Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bahl & Gaynor Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, McAfee Corp, KLA Corp, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Dow Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bahl & Gaynor Inc (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, McAfee Corp, KLA Corp, Amdocs, Mantech International Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, Amgen Inc, Dow Inc, , Valvoline Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 339 stocks with a total value of $17.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BAHL & GAYNOR INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,769,906 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,234,021 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,527,418 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 6,210,126 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 3,642,671 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 102,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 31,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $220.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 907,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,191,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in Mantech International Corp by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.09 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 172,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 191,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Eguana Technologies Inc (EGTYF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Eguana Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.32.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



