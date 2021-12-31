Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Breakline Capital Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Breakline Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Jabil Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breakline Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Breakline Capital Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breakline+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 174,620 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.41%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,289 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 20,784 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 16,764 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 35,392 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.22%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.07%. The holding were 20,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 38,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 48,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 9,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 83.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 174,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 16,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 35,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREAKLINE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus