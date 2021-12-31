Breakline Capital Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: MA, AMZN, MU, JBL, NVDA,

MA, AMZN, MU, JBL, NVDA, Added Positions: DELL, KLAC, ADI, PANW,

DELL, KLAC, ADI, PANW, Reduced Positions: AMAT, QCOM, CRM, NXPI, MRVL, MSFT,

AMAT, QCOM, CRM, NXPI, MRVL, MSFT, Sold Out: CMCSA, CSCO, VMW, GOOGL, MCHP, IBM, GPN, AMD, ACN, CIEN, HUBS, QRVO, PLAN, TSM, UBER, NTAP, NOW, BKNG, CRWD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Jabil Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, VMware Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breakline Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Breakline Capital Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 174,620 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,289 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 20,784 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. New Position KLA Corp (KLAC) - 16,764 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 35,392 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.22%

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.07%. The holding were 20,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 38,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 48,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 9,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 83.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 174,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $389.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 16,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 35,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $527.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Breakline Capital Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.