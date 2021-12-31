Clark Financial Services Group Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Cass Information Systems Inc, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VCSH, XLF, FNGS, UNH, HD, JPM, NEE, TSLA,

VCSH, XLF, FNGS, UNH, HD, JPM, NEE, TSLA, Added Positions: QQQ, VUG, VTV, AAPL, VOT, VBK, SPY, GOOG, FB, AMZN, IWO, MSFT, IWP, NFLX, BRK.B, IUSV, MA, AVGO, GD, XLK, XLV, XLY, TSN, ABBV, MOS, V, SBUX, NVDA, XLC, DVN, MO, ATVI,

QQQ, VUG, VTV, AAPL, VOT, VBK, SPY, GOOG, FB, AMZN, IWO, MSFT, IWP, NFLX, BRK.B, IUSV, MA, AVGO, GD, XLK, XLV, XLY, TSN, ABBV, MOS, V, SBUX, NVDA, XLC, DVN, MO, ATVI, Reduced Positions: VOO, IBM, T, AEE, BMY, CAH, WBA,

VOO, IBM, T, AEE, BMY, CAH, WBA, Sold Out: ARKK, CASS, EIGR, KD,

Investment company Clark Financial Services Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Cass Information Systems Inc, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Financial Services Group Inc . As of 2021Q4, Clark Financial Services Group Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+financial+services+group+inc++++++++++++++++++++++/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,211 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 48,643 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,320 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,026 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,835 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24%

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 24,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43.

Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.