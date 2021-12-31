Clark Financial Services Group Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Cass Information Systems Inc, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: VCSH, XLF, FNGS, UNH, HD, JPM, NEE, TSLA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, VUG, VTV, AAPL, VOT, VBK, SPY, GOOG, FB, AMZN, IWO, MSFT, IWP, NFLX, BRK.B, IUSV, MA, AVGO, GD, XLK, XLV, XLY, TSN, ABBV, MOS, V, SBUX, NVDA, XLC, DVN, MO, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IBM, T, AEE, BMY, CAH, WBA,
- Sold Out: ARKK, CASS, EIGR, KD,
For the details of CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+financial+services+group+inc++++++++++++++++++++++/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,211 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 48,643 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,320 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 69,026 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,835 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24%
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 24,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 38,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 (FNGS)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $486.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $42.42.Sold Out: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.43.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Clark Financial Services Group Inc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC . Also check out:
1. CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLARK FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC keeps buying