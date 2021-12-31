Premier Asset Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: BSX, ETSY, SQ, DOX, GD, SCHF, MDYG,
- Added Positions: IJR, PFE, IXC, SCHX, ENPH, GPC, ABT, WBA, ZTS, HON,
- Reduced Positions: GE, BKR, AAPL, IWM, ISRG, AMD, ORCL, NVDA, MU, FB, PYPL, GOOGL, NFLX, HES, PANW, PSTG, LEN, PENN, XLNX, V, AMZN, TMO, REGN, SEDG, AAP, CBOE, UNH, CVX, TOL, ILMN, STLD, BAC, EMR, ABBV, UPS, ABB, CSCO, IBM, VZ, EEM, PNC, WU, MRK, MET, CVS, AVGO, BMY, LMT, SNY, D, PFG, QCOM, TROW, MMM, KMB, MSFT, ED, BLK, JPM, KO, GLD, CMI, PKG, JNPR, JNJ, HMC, GOOG, PII, CB, RCI, ADBE, GIS, XLRE, DTE, IPG, K, MGA, AEP, SO, ADM, BMO, CPB, DUK, GS, NWL, NUE, OMC, SRE, SON, TD, DRI, DIS, CRM, DSI, SUSA, MS, PEP, BRK.B, VEU,
- Sold Out: BIIB, ATVI, BIDU, NKE, AMGN, CMCSA, CAR, EVH, GOGO, LC, GIL, ITCI, INBK, ASGN, CERS, SIG, PERI, MO, DBVT, BRY, DOW, ASO, UMBF, NMTC, VCRA, RCII, MPAA, IP, MLKN, INFN, QTNT, CARS, KD, QMCO, GMDA, FTK, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,035 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 134,629 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 163,934 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 73,467 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.36%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 227,863 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.45%
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 203,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 437.02%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 100,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 476.85%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 174,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.
