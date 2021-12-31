Premier Asset Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: BSX, ETSY, SQ, DOX, GD, SCHF, MDYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Pfizer Inc, Etsy Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells General Electric Co, Baker Hughes Co, Biogen Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Premier Asset Management Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $576 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,035 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.13% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 134,629 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.19% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 163,934 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.37% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 73,467 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.36% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 227,863 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.45%

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 203,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 437.02%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 100,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 476.85%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 174,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Premier Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.