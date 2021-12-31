Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Kendallville, IN, based Investment company Ami Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Ami Investment Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- Added Positions: VCSH, VHT, FDX, VGT, SCHE, BND, VOO, SUB, FISV, RTX, JNJ, IWM, MU, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: VCIT, IWF, VGSH, BRK.B, VMBS, SCHB, MSFT, XLF, BK, GOOGL, SCHZ, CB, LBRDA, SCHO, SCHX, SPG, FB, EPD, SPY, VTIP, VTV, STOR, VTEB, BSV, HD, WRB, NEE,
- Sold Out: SCHA,
For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 44,950 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,854 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 99,407 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,119 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,550 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 128,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.
