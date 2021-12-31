Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Added Positions: VCSH, VHT, FDX, VGT, SCHE, BND, VOO, SUB, FISV, RTX, JNJ, IWM, MU, EEM,

VCSH, VHT, FDX, VGT, SCHE, BND, VOO, SUB, FISV, RTX, JNJ, IWM, MU, EEM, Reduced Positions: VCIT, IWF, VGSH, BRK.B, VMBS, SCHB, MSFT, XLF, BK, GOOGL, SCHZ, CB, LBRDA, SCHO, SCHX, SPG, FB, EPD, SPY, VTIP, VTV, STOR, VTEB, BSV, HD, WRB, NEE,

VCIT, IWF, VGSH, BRK.B, VMBS, SCHB, MSFT, XLF, BK, GOOGL, SCHZ, CB, LBRDA, SCHO, SCHX, SPG, FB, EPD, SPY, VTIP, VTV, STOR, VTEB, BSV, HD, WRB, NEE, Sold Out: SCHA,

Kendallville, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Ami Investment Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 44,950 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,854 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 99,407 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 128,119 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,550 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%

Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 128,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.