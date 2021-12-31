Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Chubb, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: STIP, CB, BAC, DTE, SCHP,

Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Chubb, Bank of America Corp, DTE Energy Co, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2021Q4, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 107 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roof+eidam+%26+maycock/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 108,075 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 165,837 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 134,012 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 74,366 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 146,715 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 146,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $208.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 174.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 190,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.