Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Agency Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: VTEB, SPGI, UNP, IJJ,
- Added Positions: VGSH, SPTS, IVV, IJH, IEFA, SUB, FLOT, FLRN, IEMG, ENTA, VTIP, STIP, VWO, IWV, CSCO, VGIT, VSS, IWM, SPTI, COLD, ADI, FDX, MELI, DGS, AMGN, INTC, UL, TXN, IBM, MKC, HAS, CHD, XYL, BABA, BK, BDX, CHKP, FMX, HSY, IDXX, ABNB, DEO, ABB, SUSA, VOO, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SPY, BX, USB, QLTA, ABT, DOV, APO, EFA, ESGR, AAPL, NFLX, LH, ROP, CACC, MSFT, MKL, JNJ, RDS.B, RDS.A, TMO, WAT, LIN, MCD, GOOG, ITW, HD, GOOGL, NEE, CL, FIS, ADM, ABBV, DVY, GLD, VO, VUG, MA, PG, PEP, NKE, MAN, GE, FNLC, COST, CI, LFC, CVX, ACN,
- Sold Out: AGZ, PYPL, KO, NTCO, MINT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,741 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 87,640 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 92,241 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 277,471 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 383,958 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 237,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 444,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 173,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.83 and $117.96, with an estimated average price of $117.37.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.
