Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Agency Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: VTEB, SPGI, UNP, IJJ,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Agency Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Dover Corp, Enstar Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,741 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 87,640 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 92,241 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 277,471 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 383,958 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 237,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 444,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 173,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.83 and $117.96, with an estimated average price of $117.37.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.