Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Medallia Inc,

- New Purchases: PSTH, BBL, RRD, CZOO, MIME, MCFE, ROG, CERN, DISCA, ARNA, VRS, FLOW, CNHI, TACO, ARGX, SCPL, MNR, VRTX, SBEA, VG, TWTR, CND, ADEX, JOBS,
- Added Positions: INFO, COHR, XLNX, CONE, PPC, WTW, SOHU, TGNA, CHNG, BMRN, AUPH, BALY,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, SPWH, HOLI, AJRD,
- Sold Out: MDLA, PPD, GSKY, ATH, CSOD, SIC, BGCP, VMW, CP, DELL, UBER, XENT, V, MA, ITMR, FIVN, MX, AYX, YY, DNA, TROX, GGPI, URNM, S, S, SKLZ,
For the details of Berry Street Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berry+street+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Berry Street Capital Management LLP
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,250,000 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 475,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 475,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 487,167 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.15%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 234,375 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.45%
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,315,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,934,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 77.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 487,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $263.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 234,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 204.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Sohu.com Ltd by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 206,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: (PPD)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: (ATH)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berry Street Capital Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berry Street Capital Management LLP keeps buying