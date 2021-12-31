Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Medallia Inc,

New Purchases: PSTH, BBL, RRD, CZOO, MIME, MCFE, ROG, CERN, DISCA, ARNA, VRS, FLOW, CNHI, TACO, ARGX, SCPL, MNR, VRTX, SBEA, VG, TWTR, CND, ADEX, JOBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, BHP Group PLC, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Medallia Inc, , GreenSky Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Street Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Berry Street Capital Management LLP owns 84 stocks with a total value of $970 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,250,000 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 475,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 475,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 487,167 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.15% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 234,375 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.45%

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,315,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,934,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 77.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 487,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $263.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 234,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 204.35%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Sohu.com Ltd by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 206,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.