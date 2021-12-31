abrdn plc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Globant SA, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: LPLA, ARCB, DFIN, TWNK, CYRX, AX, BRC, NPO, MQ, OMF, SHY, TDCX, WMS, CIXX, FSK, SBNY, HOOD, SHLS, DOCN, DUOL, AAON, ZWS, RIVN, ONL, DAR, SLVM, LCID, BZ, DIBS, ENTG, FLYW, HNST, TDUP, ZI, BILL, QFIN, BE, NUAN, WLK, IVT,
- Added Positions: KO, GLOB, SWK, CNP, ICLR, ADI, EMR, EQIX, HBAN, TTGT, VRT, SE, ADSK, HSKA, JBHT, WM, GOOG, YETI, BAP, WCN, FN, ABBV, PYPL, RNG, ELF, PACK, RPRX, SPTS, TT, O, TJX, FOXF, ALTR, ATVI, CP, CCEP, ECL, NKE, PRFT, ROLL, TSM, TTEK, KALU, HBI, CHTR, EPAM, PSX, ATKR, EYE, DOMO, RNW, ANSS, AVB, BLDP, BSX, CWST, CNMD, DHR, EQR, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FE, ITGR, INTU, NSC, PSA, DORM, SHYF, WST, BRK.A, LULU, VMW, FIBK, AGRO, GLPI, SEDG, SHOP, CABO, AZRE, NFE, HCAT, GDYN, COUR, JOBS, AOS, AKR, ALNY, AMX, ACC, AEP, AIRC, BSAC, GOLD, BMRN, BDN, CTRA, CASY, CHKP, LNG, CTXS, CSGP, TPR, CBSH, NNN, CPRT, OFC, WOLF, CCK, TCOM, SITC, DISCA, EGP, ENB, EPR, EXAS, EXPE, FICO, FRT, FR, GRMN, RHP, GNTX, GTY, GILD, EQC, PEAK, HR, HEI, IPG, CSR, JKHY, K, KRC, KRG, LKQ, LTC, LXP, LBTYA, LGND, VRE, MANH, MKTX, MPW, TAP, MNR, NHI, NVMI, PPL, PSB, PLUG, PRAA, PEG, RPM, RPT, RNR, RAD, SEIC, SGEN, XPO, SNBR, DHC, SIRI, SCCO, STLD, SUI, SKT, AXON, CUBE, UDR, UNFI, MTN, WPC, GWW, WBA, WRE, WAT, HEI.A, EDU, DEI, CSIQ, MLCO, MASI, ULTA, LRN, ROIC, KW, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, OPI, DBRG, PEB, DQ, PDM, ST, HTHT, CBOE, TAL, FLT, AAT, INN, STAG, RLJ, POST, VIPS, ENPH, SPLK, HTA, SRC, WDAY, YY, CONE, AHH, CWEN.A, DOC, REXR, AMH, IRT, VEEV, BRX, WIX, LGIH, AMC, ALLY, WB, ZEN, CTRE, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDA, LBRDK, PGRE, MOMO, UE, DEA, XHR, GDDY, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, APLE, GNL, TRU, TDOC, KHC, Z, NVCR, SQ, FCPT, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, TWLO, TTD, COUP, VST, YUMC, ZTO, OKTA, CVNA, SAFE, AFIN, JBGS, ZLAB, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ILPT, COLD, ZS, SPOT, BILI, IQ, DOCU, EPRT, PDD, NIO, ELAN, FTCH, STNE, TME, LYFT, DOW, PINS, ZM, HHR, AVTR, CLVT, CRWD, FVRR, AFYA, DT, DDOG, CRNC, PTON, XP, IAC, LI, DKNG, BNL, SNOW, U, PLTR, OZON, DASH, ABNB, AIV, ABCL, RLX, DIDI, GXO, GOVT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, PG, MDT, MSFT, LHX, BMY, FIS, COST, FB, LNT, AAPL, NTES, VRTX, MGP, GOOGL, MELI, AMZN, VALE, MEDP, INMD, ICE, UNH, BBD, NEE, JNJ, LMT, ABT, ACN, CVS, CSCO, ROCK, WMT, T, LCII, HON, MDLZ, MMC, MRK, NICE, PEGA, VZ, NXPI, JXN, ADBE, BAC, LRCX, CRM, WERN, V, ATHM, CYBR, BJ, VWO, ARE, AME, BRK.B, BWA, SCHW, DLR, DLB, EL, HPQ, HD, HUBG, LOW, NVDA, PEP, RF, ROK, TRMB, ZBRA, PODD, GPRK, AVGO, WK, FND, AXP, CDNS, CME, CMCSA, GS, HOG, WELL, HST, LVS, MRVL, OHI, LIN, SIVB, SHO, MA, SQM, BX, PM, GNRC, HPP, TSLA, SBRA, YNDX, LOB, NET, PLD, AMD, A, AKAM, MO, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, BA, CACI, CMS, CSX, CAT, CVX, C, CL, CUZ, CMI, DE, D, DRE, EOG, ETN, LLY, XOM, FISV, FMX, GD, GE, GPC, HIW, ITW, INTC, MCD, SPGI, MS, NFLX, ORLY, ORCL, RL, NTR, QCOM, RIO, RYAAY, SPG, SO, SBUX, SYK, TROW, VIV, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, DIS, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, YUM, GTLS, TA, TMUS, TEL, AWK, FTNT, FRC, HCA, MPC, HZNP, QLYS, QSR, KRNT, MIME, EVBG, ARCE, PATH, JNK, MMM, AES, ABMD, AFL, ADC, ALK, ALB, ALGN, Y, ADS, ALL, HES, AEE, AFG, AIG, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, AON, APA, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AZN, ATO, AN, AZO, ALV, AVY, AVT, TFC, BLL, BK, BDX, BBBY, BIO, BIIB, BXP, BTI, BRO, BF.B, MTRN, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CWT, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CAR, CNC, CERN, CRL, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CCOI, CGNX, COHU, CMA, DXC, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, INGR, GLW, CXW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DRH, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, DY, EMN, DISH, EIX, EW, EA, OVV, ETR, EFX, EQT, ESS, RE, EXC, FFIV, FAST, FDX, M, FITB, PACW, FLR, FL, F, FELE, BEN, FCX, GPS, IT, GIS, GPN, GT, HRB, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, HP, HSIC, HSY, HFC, HOLX, HRL, SVC, HUM, HUN, MTCH, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INFY, IFF, IP, ISRG, IRM, SJM, JBL, J, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KMB, KNX, KSS, KR, LH, LEN, LII, JEF, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MAC, MAN, MRO, MKL, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MRCY, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MSEX, MHK, MOH, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NGG, NOV, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, NEM, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ASGN, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, RRX, REG, REGN, RS, RSG, RBA, RHI, WRK, ROP, ROST, RCL, ONTO, SBAC, SJW, SLG, SPNS, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SNA, LUV, LSI, TRV, STT, STE, HLIO, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TS, THC, TER, TEVA, TXT, GL, TSEM, TSCO, RIG, TREX, TYL, TSN, UAL, UGI, USB, UAA, URI, X, RTX, UHS, UNM, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRNT, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WTS, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XRX, ZBH, ZION, CMG, L, TDG, QRTEA, WNS, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, FSLR, AER, OMAB, IPGP, BR, DAL, ACM, DFS, MSCI, RGA, ADUS, VRSK, DG, LEA, TRNO, SSNC, FAF, KKR, LYB, GM, BAH, TRGP, NLSN, KMI, HII, VNET, MOS, ZG, FBHS, XYL, CG, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, FANG, PBF, NCLH, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, NWS, NWSA, MUSA, ESRT, AR, TWTR, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, AAL, VRNS, PCTY, PAYC, ARES, JD, ANET, AY, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, W, QRVO, ETSY, BKI, CWEN, RUN, PJT, PFGC, HPE, UA, LSXMK, USFD, FTV, ADNT, AA, LW, ATH, PK, HWM, SNAP, ATUS, BHF, CAAP, DBX, CDAY, DAVA, MRNA, DELL, FUTU, FOXA, FOX, UBER, CTVA, CHWY, AMCR, IMAB, CARR, OTIS, BEKE, SUMO, OGN, DTM, VSCO, KD, DBJP, EIRL,
- Sold Out: SAIA, AMN, EEM, CHGG, MODN, USPH, AMED, MCHI, GRWG, HOLI, KLIC, KSU, JJSF, EWZ, APO, IHY, WRBY, CGNT, CGNT, COPX, VER, AVLR, TALK, VMEO, LYLT, LU, BSY, NRIX, TXG, GOTU, RPD, SNDX, TSLX, LEG, CXP, MTZ, RPAI, GWRE, COR, ENV, CIT,
For the details of abrdn plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abrdn+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of abrdn plc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,480,081 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,894,833 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 426,938 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 362,497 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 4,854,827 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
abrdn plc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $189.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 696,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
abrdn plc initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 359,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
abrdn plc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,068,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)
abrdn plc initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.81 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 890,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
abrdn plc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 641,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
abrdn plc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 599,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
abrdn plc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,790,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Globant SA (GLOB)
abrdn plc added to a holding in Globant SA by 385.18%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $263.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 651,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
abrdn plc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 1042.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 737,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
abrdn plc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 1196.31%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,655,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
abrdn plc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
abrdn plc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,137,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16.Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
abrdn plc sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of abrdn plc. Also check out:
1. abrdn plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. abrdn plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. abrdn plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that abrdn plc keeps buying