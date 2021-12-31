abrdn plc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Globant SA, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Globant SA, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Medtronic PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, abrdn plc. As of 2021Q4, abrdn plc owns 1046 stocks with a total value of $45.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,480,081 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,894,833 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 426,938 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 362,497 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 4,854,827 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%

abrdn plc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19. The stock is now traded at around $189.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 696,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 359,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,068,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc initiated holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.81 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 890,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 641,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 599,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,790,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in Globant SA by 385.18%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $263.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 651,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 1042.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 737,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 1196.31%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,655,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,137,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16.

abrdn plc sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88.