Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Buys Comcast Corp, Amgen Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

Investment company Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Amgen Inc, Unilever PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Fiserv Inc, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Longeveron Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 158,833 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 344,651 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 215,682 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 233,263 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 481,633 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.72, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $0.587900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 527,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 71.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1050.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Longeveron Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $11.27.