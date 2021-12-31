Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Buys Comcast Corp, Amgen Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

- New Purchases: AEP, GLD, IWN, T, MRKR,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, AMGN, UL, BDX, FISV, FDX, ZBH, VEA, BK, VIAC, VOO, USB, CSCO, KO, TFC, VYM, IWR, IWF, MTB, IJR, KMB, SLB, MDY, GD, IEMG, SDY, VB, VO, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, ED, K, GILD, MRK, MSFT, IWM, VZ, CVX, GS, COF, CGEN, PG, TSLA, IVV, VIG,
- Sold Out: PNW, LGVN,
These are the top 5 holdings of MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 158,833 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 344,651 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 215,682 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 233,263 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 481,633 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.72, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $0.587900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 527,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 71.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1050.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 121,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.Sold Out: Longeveron Inc (LGVN)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Longeveron Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $11.27.
