Bridgeworth, LLC Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

1 minutes ago
Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Southern Co, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgeworth, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 158,602 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 264,525 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  3. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 183,194 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 92,535 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 533,388 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 544,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 58,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 996.75%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 114,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 168,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 183,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 240.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 170,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16.



