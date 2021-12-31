Bridgeworth, LLC Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: IVT, UPS, SFBS, SPEM, SCHD, GPC, EXG, OPI, XHR, SRC, DHS, BOND, SHOP, AOS, GE, FSK, PEP, LMT, CSCO, ETY,

IVT, UPS, SFBS, SPEM, SCHD, GPC, EXG, OPI, XHR, SRC, DHS, BOND, SHOP, AOS, GE, FSK, PEP, LMT, CSCO, ETY, Added Positions: TIP, SPSB, SO, IVOO, GL, GLD, VEA, AAPL, VXF, VOO, SPY, GBIL, VIOO, GSLC, KO, MSFT, SPYG, SDY, VCSH, DE, SPYV, EFA, BND, ABBV, VOT, V, RF, VOOG, VO, SCZ, VIG, XOM, MINT, MDY, PFE, PG, VWO, JPM, HD, TSLA, VB, VTV, USMV, BMY, AMZN, VSS, VOOV, DUK, JNJ, VZ, DIS, WM, T, IJH, IVV, IWM, PTBD, BRK.B, INTC, BBVA, EEM, FB, PRFZ, VT, STIP, SBUX, SPTM,

TIP, SPSB, SO, IVOO, GL, GLD, VEA, AAPL, VXF, VOO, SPY, GBIL, VIOO, GSLC, KO, MSFT, SPYG, SDY, VCSH, DE, SPYV, EFA, BND, ABBV, VOT, V, RF, VOOG, VO, SCZ, VIG, XOM, MINT, MDY, PFE, PG, VWO, JPM, HD, TSLA, VB, VTV, USMV, BMY, AMZN, VSS, VOOV, DUK, JNJ, VZ, DIS, WM, T, IJH, IVV, IWM, PTBD, BRK.B, INTC, BBVA, EEM, FB, PRFZ, VT, STIP, SBUX, SPTM, Reduced Positions: IAU, XOP, VTI, TGT, VUG, SSB, CVX, HCA, IJR, GPN, ACN, BA, VOE, MMM, LUV, JKHY, D, BSV, ORCL, SPDW, SPHQ, SPLG, VBR, IBM, HAS,

IAU, XOP, VTI, TGT, VUG, SSB, CVX, HCA, IJR, GPN, ACN, BA, VOE, MMM, LUV, JKHY, D, BSV, ORCL, SPDW, SPHQ, SPLG, VBR, IBM, HAS, Sold Out: IBDM, VDE, PM, XLE, GNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Southern Co, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 158,602 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 264,525 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 183,194 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 92,535 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 533,388 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 544,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 58,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 32,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 996.75%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $122.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 114,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 168,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 183,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 240.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 170,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16.