Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Sells Coterra Energy Inc, Infosys, Stericycle Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Leggett & Platt Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells Coterra Energy Inc, Infosys, Stericycle Inc, Ecolab Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 260 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,893 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,548 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 17,540 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Intel Corp (INTC) - 49,863 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 33,555 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 1540.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 51.64%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $127.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $73.11, with an estimated average price of $69.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 92.38%. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 48.06%. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 38,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 66.62%. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 71.86%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $187.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.36%. The sale prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 50%. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.