Bailard, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: EXPE, FLOT, LYFT, ABNB, SITC, KRG, RYN, HASI, SPT, ZI, PRMW, RUSHA, SBRA, AR, PLTR, CRC, RBLX, AYI, AMD, MATX, ALGN, ALKS, AEE, ABCB, ANGO, AIRC, ARNA, MTOR, TFC, BVH, BIDU, ESTE, BMRN, EAT, CSGS, CSX, CTS, CAR, CHD, CMC, GLW, DTE, DECK, FDS, GPI, HLIT, EHC, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, KBH, MTG, MEI, MCHP, NGS, NVO, ORLY, OI, PSB, PVH, PNW, PBH, RWT, RF, SSB, SJI, XPER, UCBI, USM, WAB, INBK, CALX, AOSL, HMST, COOP, FRG, NSTG, ESNT, HLT, ATRA, WMS, LPTX, BOOT, GMS, SRTS, FHB, THRY, BHVN, SWCH, GTES, CDLX, KNSA, ALTG, ONEW, MXCT, AVIR, SBTX, LYEL, AAXJ, CIBR, FINX, IGV, IYW, VBK, VOE, XLB, LCTX, HLX, HBIO, BPTH, CBAY, BIOC, DNOW, OVID, SLDB,

BIL, SHM, COF, JMBS, MUB, VEU, NFLX, PAYC, HUBS, SQ, DBX, SRLN, NOW, ESTC, CRWD, VGT, VOX, VWO, HD, JPM, KLAC, UBER, IJR, IVV, IWM, IWR, TFI, VEA, PLD, ACN, AMZN, AXL, ACLS, BAC, BLK, CPF, COP, COST, ETN, NEE, FBC, HTLF, HON, TT, PNC, PEP, LIN, PG, QCOM, STLD, TMO, UNP, UPS, GWW, SMBK, AVGO, CWEN.A, RNG, AY, ACWX, AGZ, FLRN, IJH, IYR, SCHB, SCHD, SCHF, SPYX, SUSB, VBR, VFH, VHT, VXUS, XBI, MMM, ABB, AAP, A, MO, AMGN, AMAT, ASB, AVY, BBVA, BZH, OPCH, BAM, CBRE, CMS, SCHW, CVX, CSCO, CMA, CNX, CCI, DEO, EGLE, ETR, ERIC, EXC, XOM, FDX, RHP, GE, HWC, PEAK, IBCP, KMB, KFY, MUFG, NKE, OCFC, ORCL, ORRF, NXGN, O, RELX, SAP, CRM, SCHN, SRE, TRV, TM, USAK, VLO, SB, SEM, PEB, TSLA, ENPH, TLYS, ABBV, VOYA, PINC, OMF, OUT, TSE, TSQ, NXRT, HPE, SAFE, REZI, DOW, ASO, MRVI, DVY, EEM, EEMX, ICF, IJK, IWP, REGL, SCHX, SPLV, SUSC, VCR, VDC, VDE, VIS, VYM, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: PDBC, VMBS, ALL, PGR, SPSB, AUPH, ITCI, MBB, FB, CMCSA, GOVT, QLTA, ATVI, FISV, ADBE, NXPI, VTI, FR, MU, NVDA, V, ESGE, IGM, AZN, MDT, TXN, BAH, PYPL, SNAP, GVI, VNM, AMN, ASML, ANAT, ADSK, CAC, CR, CMI, DLX, EW, ERF, EXPD, FITB, FMS, GTN, IBM, INFY, NSIT, MAN, RDN, SONY, SM, TSM, LEU, VZ, DIS, WIT, TEL, DBRG, RC, BRX, VRNS, BABA, GLOB, NSA, ATKR, TWLO, JHG, GLD, IVW, MDY, SPTI, XLE, XLRE, T, AFL, LNT, AMP, APH, BHP, BMI, SAN, BK, BDX, BBY, BC, CRH, CSV, CLX, CL, CCRN, DOV, ECL, EME, FISI, BUSE, FHN, GIS, GILD, GSK, GPK, LHX, HSIC, MLKN, HPQ, HUM, SJM, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LXP, LMT, LOGI, LOW, MRK, NATR, NTRS, PRFT, POWI, RIO, SIVB, SNY, SIG, SYK, TROW, TTI, TSBK, TTE, UGI, UL, UDR, RTX, MTN, WCC, WHR, TECK, COWN, TA, III, TITN, CARE, CRDF, GM, DOOR, RM, MRC, TPH, ECOM, IRT, KN, AMRK, GNK, SUM, BPMC, HRI, NTB, ASIX, CSTR, IRTC, AA, NVT, TRTN, MGTX, EPRT, CARR, OTIS, ACES, IGIB, IGSB, EFA, ESML, IBD, ICLN, IEMG, IVE, LIT, SCHE, SPTS, SUSA, VOO,

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Expedia Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Allstate Corp, Progressive Corp, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bailard, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bailard, Inc. owns 712 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 930,550 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 480,541 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 302,681 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 228,049 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 541,544 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $171.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6794.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 900,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 2132.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 891,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1778.96%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 62.43%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $534.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $364.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $66.92 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $77.64.