Bailard, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Allstate Corp

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Bailard, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Expedia Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Allstate Corp, Progressive Corp, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bailard, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bailard, Inc. owns 712 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BAILARD, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 930,550 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 480,541 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 302,681 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 228,049 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 541,544 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 35,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $171.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6794.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 900,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 2132.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 891,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1778.96%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $157.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 62.43%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $406.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $534.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $364.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Sold Out: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Sold Out: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $66.92 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $77.64.



