Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, PLBY Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, PLBY Group Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magnus Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnus+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,067,810 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,564 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 218,517 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 415,611 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 305,922 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1334.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 437.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 89,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 476.15%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PLBY Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.