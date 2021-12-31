Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, PLBY Group Inc

- New Purchases: IAGG, VSS, LIT, NYF, AVGOP.PFD, VB, HCP, BACPL.PFD, HMOP, PDI, EMLP, VPL, LDP, LXP, DBC, BKCH, QUAL, ICF, IBB, ADBE, GDX, LITE, MYJ, UNP, SRE, RY, PRGS, FNF, DHR, BMY, AEE, ACN, ATER, APRE, ARDX, INVO,
- Added Positions: VWO, TSLA, VTI, SPYV, IJR, VUG, IYF, VO, USMV, AMZN, AAPL, TIP, VEA, XLV, IYW, VRP, RSP, XLK, DVY, EFAV, PFF, JPM, IYR, VTV, DIVO, URA, XLE, CVX, EMB, IVV, IWD, TPYP, MS, EWJ, GLD, WBND, LLY, XOM, IVW, IWN, SPLV, VXUS, XLF, XLRE, XLY, EPD, VZ, WMB, UTG, CG, ABBV, GOOG, AVUS, EEM, FTGC, HEFA, IVE, IWM, KBE, PDBC, QQQ, VBR, VNQ, VOE, VOO, BAC, BLK, CVS, CAT, CSCO, KO, COST, NEE, GOOGL, HON, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PFE, REGN, SBUX, TMO, RTX, WMT, MA, V, AVGO, GM, NMRD, PYPL, SNAP, DGRO, EFG, ESGU, EWG, EWQ, FCEF, FEZ, FMB, GINN, IWR, IYE, JHMM, LQD, SMH, SPY, VHT, VOOV, XAR,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, IEMG, OPER, SCZ, XBI, FPE, VGT, IWF, XLI, LFMD, IGT, NIO, SHW, SCHV, SQ, AEP, XLU, CHPT, CHPT, THO, CRM, LMT, FB, VOT, DIS, SCHG, VFH, ABT, AVDE, BMO, PEG, VBK, TXN, KYN, IEFA, EWU, EFA, BLOK,
- Sold Out: SHY, PLBY, CNBS, FAN, TAN, PCI, SPCE, EWY, TWTR, COR, MUB, OLED, VRM, MCHI, BTCY, HTBX,
For the details of Magnus Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnus+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,067,810 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,564 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 218,517 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 415,611 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 305,922 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1334.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 437.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 89,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 476.15%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.Sold Out: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PLBY Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.7.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.
