Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc

For the details of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gavea+investimentos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA
- Vtex (VTEX) - 4,163,670 shares, 40.18% of the total portfolio.
- XP Inc (XP) - 901,768 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.08%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 17,167 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 166,884 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 21,712 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.42%
Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in XP Inc by 289.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 901,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 17,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. Also check out:
1. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA keeps buying