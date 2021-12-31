Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Rj, D5, based Investment company Gavea Investimentos Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gavea Investimentos Ltda. As of 2021Q4, Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 5 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • Added Positions: XP, MELI,
  • Reduced Positions: FB,
  • Sold Out: AMZN,

These are the top 5 holdings of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA
  1. Vtex (VTEX) - 4,163,670 shares, 40.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. XP Inc (XP) - 901,768 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.08%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 17,167 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%
  4. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 166,884 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 21,712 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.42%
Added: XP Inc (XP)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in XP Inc by 289.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 901,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 17,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.



