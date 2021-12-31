Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Added Positions: XP, MELI,

XP, MELI, Reduced Positions: FB,

FB, Sold Out: AMZN,

Rj, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gavea Investimentos Ltda. As of 2021Q4, Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 5 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vtex (VTEX) - 4,163,670 shares, 40.18% of the total portfolio. XP Inc (XP) - 901,768 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.08% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 17,167 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 166,884 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 21,712 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.42%

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in XP Inc by 289.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.33%. The holding were 901,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1122.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 17,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.