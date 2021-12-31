International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vangu

New Purchases: TDIV, CAPE, THW, SRVR, VYM, OGIG, SRLN, GNRC, ARKQ, GFS, BSTZ, FTXN, UTF, HPE, CHPT, CHPT, TWTR, LVS, SMG, FDVV, DAN, IR, NMZ, IXG, SOFI, SOFI, IRT, PGR, FTC, CDC, EMLP, SNDR, HLT, JMIA, AIRR, SKLZ, HTZ, SOXL, FDM, FRI, FTLS, HNDL, IAU, ITOT, MDYV, EL, IVT, MLM, INTU, IDXX, HSY, FCX, FAST, EXPD, MET, ENB, DD, D, CRL, CP, TFC, AEP, TREX, AFL, WDAY, CG, WMB, MCO, TTEK, STX, SLB, ROST, VGM, VTRS, BKKT, KIND, DM, CX, PHUN, GERN,

AAPL, COST, DGRW, MU, HQH, FFC, IVV, FVD, PHDG, BX, SWAN, FLQL, EPD, GOOGL, IWM, JEPI, MDY, VNLA, RDVY, NVDA, MA, DOW, BBEU, SPY, CCL, FB, LDSF, SCHD, AMZN, STEM, FTSL, LTPZ, VGK, BNDX, DIS, HTGC, AAL, VEA, IBM, NXPI, ARCT, GDXJ, AMD, ADI, ACGL, BMY, CVX, CSCO, DVN, LLY, NEE, LRCX, ORLY, SWKS, TJX, UNH, UNM, PDT, GM, SHOP, EDIT, TTD, BSV, DIA, IWV, IXN, JHMM, SDVY, TIP, ACN, AXP, BTI, CCI, CMI, DHR, DX, XOM, GPC, HUBB, MTCH, KLAC, LXP, MRVL, NSC, ODFL, LIN, PSEC, O, CRM, SHW, SFL, SO, LUV, SYK, TXN, TMO, WMT, ZBRA, CMG, BFK, PTY, PM, AVGO, GMBL, TSLA, NMFC, MPC, MPLX, OFS, LAND, ZTS, ALDX, PAYC, FSK, KHC, ZS, SDC, PLTR, APPH, DBC, EEM, EFA, FTGC, GRID, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IVOG, IWD, IWF, IWP, MINT, RFEM, TLT, VWO, XLP, XLY, ALL, AMT, NLY, AMAT, COP, ED, DLR, EXC, GOOD, HE, TT, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MCK, MVIS, NKE, INSG, NVO, ONCY, PPG, QCOM, ROK, SPG, USB, WPC, VVR, USA, HQL, NZF, QQQX, AWK, GAIN, CHTR, KMI, ICMB, LPTX, KEYS, IIPR, SNAP, SOLO, SURF, UPWK, NET, AGZ, DIAL, IWR, LRNZ, VNQI, Reduced Positions: PGX, FXU, T, HD, JPM, BRK.B, JNJ, C, NFLX, MRNA, XLF, BA, IYT, BAC, GS, PYPL, LOW, SBUX, V, MO, MCD, ABBV, ADBE, PEP, ARKF, DAL, LMT, FDX, AMGN, CMCSA, CARR, LIT, GILD, WFC, DIVO, IHI, ARCC, DISCA, MSFT, TGT, BABA, FTHY, F, STK, SE, SPD, BLK, GE, XBI, AZO, MCHP, BUD, RNG, UBER, DKNG, ECL, MAR, WCC, SUN, GLTR, SCHV, VCSH, INTC, ORCL, ET, CWB, KBA, LQD, OSCV, PTMC, VIAC, CME, GIS, NOC, TSM, BND, DVY, IWO, ADP, NUE, OKE, DGX, UNP, UPS, XEL, ACB, REKR, OPEN, AMLP, FTSM, GLD, ICLN, IJK, QQEW, WINC, CB, ABT, APD, BP, CVS, CLX, KO, CL, STZ, DLTR, EFOI, FHN, FE, GD, HON, IRM, MAC, MAS, MRK, MSI, OGE, PFE, PG, PRU, RDS.A, OXSQ, FFA, EOS, ETW, EXG, PMT, PJT, BEST, DOCU, CANG, CRWD, RKT, JOAN, DBEF, IVE, IVW, IYW, NEAR, NOBL, SDY, VOO, VTWO, MMM, ASML, AINV, BIDU, SAM, CAT, DE, ITW, LYG, MDT, NOK, SYY, RIG, VLO, WM, WEC, MHF, PMM, JPS, CHY, HPF, MAV, BDJ, GOF, BTG, GSV, AGNC, VUZI, PANW, FPF, OGI, CRON, SNOW, ABNB, FDIV, FDL, FXD, GSLC, IVOL, IWN, MSOS, PPA, QLC, SMH, SUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, International Assets Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, International Assets Investment Management, Llc owns 516 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,564 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 315,197 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,688 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,382 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,356 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 157,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 159,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 112.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie by 471.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $29.78.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $41.34 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $44.15.