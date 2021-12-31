International Assets Investment Management, Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Tekla World Healthcare Fund, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, Vangu

- New Purchases: TDIV, CAPE, THW, SRVR, VYM, OGIG, SRLN, GNRC, ARKQ, GFS, BSTZ, FTXN, UTF, HPE, CHPT, CHPT, TWTR, LVS, SMG, FDVV, DAN, IR, NMZ, IXG, SOFI, SOFI, IRT, PGR, FTC, CDC, EMLP, SNDR, HLT, JMIA, AIRR, SKLZ, HTZ, SOXL, FDM, FRI, FTLS, HNDL, IAU, ITOT, MDYV, EL, IVT, MLM, INTU, IDXX, HSY, FCX, FAST, EXPD, MET, ENB, DD, D, CRL, CP, TFC, AEP, TREX, AFL, WDAY, CG, WMB, MCO, TTEK, STX, SLB, ROST, VGM, VTRS, BKKT, KIND, DM, CX, PHUN, GERN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, COST, DGRW, MU, HQH, FFC, IVV, FVD, PHDG, BX, SWAN, FLQL, EPD, GOOGL, IWM, JEPI, MDY, VNLA, RDVY, NVDA, MA, DOW, BBEU, SPY, CCL, FB, LDSF, SCHD, AMZN, STEM, FTSL, LTPZ, VGK, BNDX, DIS, HTGC, AAL, VEA, IBM, NXPI, ARCT, GDXJ, AMD, ADI, ACGL, BMY, CVX, CSCO, DVN, LLY, NEE, LRCX, ORLY, SWKS, TJX, UNH, UNM, PDT, GM, SHOP, EDIT, TTD, BSV, DIA, IWV, IXN, JHMM, SDVY, TIP, ACN, AXP, BTI, CCI, CMI, DHR, DX, XOM, GPC, HUBB, MTCH, KLAC, LXP, MRVL, NSC, ODFL, LIN, PSEC, O, CRM, SHW, SFL, SO, LUV, SYK, TXN, TMO, WMT, ZBRA, CMG, BFK, PTY, PM, AVGO, GMBL, TSLA, NMFC, MPC, MPLX, OFS, LAND, ZTS, ALDX, PAYC, FSK, KHC, ZS, SDC, PLTR, APPH, DBC, EEM, EFA, FTGC, GRID, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IVOG, IWD, IWF, IWP, MINT, RFEM, TLT, VWO, XLP, XLY, ALL, AMT, NLY, AMAT, COP, ED, DLR, EXC, GOOD, HE, TT, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MCK, MVIS, NKE, INSG, NVO, ONCY, PPG, QCOM, ROK, SPG, USB, WPC, VVR, USA, HQL, NZF, QQQX, AWK, GAIN, CHTR, KMI, ICMB, LPTX, KEYS, IIPR, SNAP, SOLO, SURF, UPWK, NET, AGZ, DIAL, IWR, LRNZ, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: PGX, FXU, T, HD, JPM, BRK.B, JNJ, C, NFLX, MRNA, XLF, BA, IYT, BAC, GS, PYPL, LOW, SBUX, V, MO, MCD, ABBV, ADBE, PEP, ARKF, DAL, LMT, FDX, AMGN, CMCSA, CARR, LIT, GILD, WFC, DIVO, IHI, ARCC, DISCA, MSFT, TGT, BABA, FTHY, F, STK, SE, SPD, BLK, GE, XBI, AZO, MCHP, BUD, RNG, UBER, DKNG, ECL, MAR, WCC, SUN, GLTR, SCHV, VCSH, INTC, ORCL, ET, CWB, KBA, LQD, OSCV, PTMC, VIAC, CME, GIS, NOC, TSM, BND, DVY, IWO, ADP, NUE, OKE, DGX, UNP, UPS, XEL, ACB, REKR, OPEN, AMLP, FTSM, GLD, ICLN, IJK, QQEW, WINC, CB, ABT, APD, BP, CVS, CLX, KO, CL, STZ, DLTR, EFOI, FHN, FE, GD, HON, IRM, MAC, MAS, MRK, MSI, OGE, PFE, PG, PRU, RDS.A, OXSQ, FFA, EOS, ETW, EXG, PMT, PJT, BEST, DOCU, CANG, CRWD, RKT, JOAN, DBEF, IVE, IVW, IYW, NEAR, NOBL, SDY, VOO, VTWO, MMM, ASML, AINV, BIDU, SAM, CAT, DE, ITW, LYG, MDT, NOK, SYY, RIG, VLO, WM, WEC, MHF, PMM, JPS, CHY, HPF, MAV, BDJ, GOF, BTG, GSV, AGNC, VUZI, PANW, FPF, OGI, CRON, SNOW, ABNB, FDIV, FDL, FXD, GSLC, IVOL, IWN, MSOS, PPA, QLC, SMH, SUB,
- Sold Out: FAN, VO, SOXX, RNDV, PSP, OUSA, HUSV, PTBD, SPFF, FIXD, ARKW, FPE, RTX, CAR, EWS, PENN, SILJ, FDLO, NCLH, PPL, WOOF, OGN, DELL, FTEC, AOK, TRV, GSK, VCLT, CAH, LWLG, BST, M, PSX, RBLX, COF, ROKU, GRWG, Z, ALLY, RH, JPI, RCL, KSU, HYG, NEM, EBAY, VBF, ETB, INFO, STLA, DSU, EPR, CLDR, MQY, NRZ, CIM, IQI, SRNE, HWM, SYF, GIM, VIH, WY, FISV, CPUH.U, VRSK, FBHS, AMCX, ABC, MEDS, WDC, BHF, LUMN, RY, DHI, PHM, LH, INO, HPQ, CPE, HOG, RDN, STLD, TRMB,
For the details of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/international+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,564 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 315,197 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,688 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,382 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,356 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 157,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.52 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 159,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.11%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 112.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie by 471.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 96,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22.Sold Out: FIRST TR ETF VI (RNDV)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $31.07, with an estimated average price of $29.78.Sold Out: Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.37.Sold Out: OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)
International Assets Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $41.34 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $44.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros