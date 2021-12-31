Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Ciena Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Visa Inc, Moderna Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

New Purchases: CIEN, F, XLE, AZN, COP, VTRS, EQR, SCHX,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Ciena Corp, Ford Motor Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Visa Inc, Moderna Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Qorvo Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 155 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winfield Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winfield+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,086 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,214 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,068 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,551 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,579 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 481.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 153.37%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in EVgo Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02.