Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Ciena Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Visa Inc, Moderna Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Ciena Corp, Ford Motor Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Visa Inc, Moderna Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Qorvo Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 155 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winfield Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winfield+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winfield Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,086 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,214 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,068 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,551 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,579 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 43,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 481.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.87%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 153.37%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in EVgo Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winfield Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winfield Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus