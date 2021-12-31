Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: VBK, DKNG, DOCU, TTGT, SPGI, EXAS, DEO, ECL, IAT, BLD, TER, YUM, NOW, XLC, MAS, ICF, FDX, DXCM, CI, BHG,
- Added Positions: VWO, QCOM, INTU, FB, LIN, NVDA, DHR, LMT, SBUX, AFRM, UPS, TMO, VOO, GOOGL, DOV, V, BX, VT, ACWI, PH, PNC, SYK, TSLA, GS, GILD, UNH, CVS, ADI, AVGO, CDK, NTRS, MDT, DE, DELL, IWD, ITW, FRC, TXG, VMW, XLK, MCHP, USMV, IVW, GD,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, NEE, ABT, CMCSA, COST, INTC, PAYX, MCD, VZ, HD, PLD, SCHW, ABBV, T, BAC, ORCL, TGT, TJX, CVX, MMM, CSCO, IBM, ROP, ADP, D, UNP, BMY, NET, NKE, APD, HON, TPL, TRV, WEC, AEP, APTV, BDX, NSC, RTX, KO, GNRC, GIS, IP, LOW, MRK, PG, USB, AMZN, BA, CNI, CMI, PFE, ACN, DD, IDXX, CARR, DOW, ETN, XOM, IWF, MCO, PYPL, ZTS, AMGN, ASML, CB, DIS, DUK, NFLX, OTIS, XLY, SHW, ADSK, CME, CL, GE, ILMN, ISRG, EFA, MA, MDLZ, PM, STT, BSV, VNQ, VCSH, WMT, AMD, AMT, AMAT, BAX, SQ, BP, BF.A, COP, DBRG, EPD, GSLC, HSY, IWP, MS, NVS, NVO, OKE, RSG, RDS.A, STX, MDY, ZBH,
- Sold Out: CSX, OMC, LHX, AJG, MMC, CAH, WBA, HES, TY, TSCO, KLAC, DRE, CE, SSNC, SO, MTRN, PKI, RS, ED, TEL, SJM, KD, C, GLW, FISV, VLO, GPM, CTSH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,846 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,137 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,913 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,675 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 60,497 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 23,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 207,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 209,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 125.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.
