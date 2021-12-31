Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: VBK, DKNG, DOCU, TTGT, SPGI, EXAS, DEO, ECL, IAT, BLD, TER, YUM, NOW, XLC, MAS, ICF, FDX, DXCM, CI, BHG,

VBK, DKNG, DOCU, TTGT, SPGI, EXAS, DEO, ECL, IAT, BLD, TER, YUM, NOW, XLC, MAS, ICF, FDX, DXCM, CI, BHG, Added Positions: VWO, QCOM, INTU, FB, LIN, NVDA, DHR, LMT, SBUX, AFRM, UPS, TMO, VOO, GOOGL, DOV, V, BX, VT, ACWI, PH, PNC, SYK, TSLA, GS, GILD, UNH, CVS, ADI, AVGO, CDK, NTRS, MDT, DE, DELL, IWD, ITW, FRC, TXG, VMW, XLK, MCHP, USMV, IVW, GD,

VWO, QCOM, INTU, FB, LIN, NVDA, DHR, LMT, SBUX, AFRM, UPS, TMO, VOO, GOOGL, DOV, V, BX, VT, ACWI, PH, PNC, SYK, TSLA, GS, GILD, UNH, CVS, ADI, AVGO, CDK, NTRS, MDT, DE, DELL, IWD, ITW, FRC, TXG, VMW, XLK, MCHP, USMV, IVW, GD, Reduced Positions: MRNA, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, NEE, ABT, CMCSA, COST, INTC, PAYX, MCD, VZ, HD, PLD, SCHW, ABBV, T, BAC, ORCL, TGT, TJX, CVX, MMM, CSCO, IBM, ROP, ADP, D, UNP, BMY, NET, NKE, APD, HON, TPL, TRV, WEC, AEP, APTV, BDX, NSC, RTX, KO, GNRC, GIS, IP, LOW, MRK, PG, USB, AMZN, BA, CNI, CMI, PFE, ACN, DD, IDXX, CARR, DOW, ETN, XOM, IWF, MCO, PYPL, ZTS, AMGN, ASML, CB, DIS, DUK, NFLX, OTIS, XLY, SHW, ADSK, CME, CL, GE, ILMN, ISRG, EFA, MA, MDLZ, PM, STT, BSV, VNQ, VCSH, WMT, AMD, AMT, AMAT, BAX, SQ, BP, BF.A, COP, DBRG, EPD, GSLC, HSY, IWP, MS, NVS, NVO, OKE, RSG, RDS.A, STX, MDY, ZBH,

MRNA, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, JPM, NEE, ABT, CMCSA, COST, INTC, PAYX, MCD, VZ, HD, PLD, SCHW, ABBV, T, BAC, ORCL, TGT, TJX, CVX, MMM, CSCO, IBM, ROP, ADP, D, UNP, BMY, NET, NKE, APD, HON, TPL, TRV, WEC, AEP, APTV, BDX, NSC, RTX, KO, GNRC, GIS, IP, LOW, MRK, PG, USB, AMZN, BA, CNI, CMI, PFE, ACN, DD, IDXX, CARR, DOW, ETN, XOM, IWF, MCO, PYPL, ZTS, AMGN, ASML, CB, DIS, DUK, NFLX, OTIS, XLY, SHW, ADSK, CME, CL, GE, ILMN, ISRG, EFA, MA, MDLZ, PM, STT, BSV, VNQ, VCSH, WMT, AMD, AMT, AMAT, BAX, SQ, BP, BF.A, COP, DBRG, EPD, GSLC, HSY, IWP, MS, NVS, NVO, OKE, RSG, RDS.A, STX, MDY, ZBH, Sold Out: CSX, OMC, LHX, AJG, MMC, CAH, WBA, HES, TY, TSCO, KLAC, DRE, CE, SSNC, SO, MTRN, PKI, RS, ED, TEL, SJM, KD, C, GLW, FISV, VLO, GPM, CTSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, DraftKings Inc, DocuSign Inc, TechTarget Inc, sells Moderna Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,846 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,137 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,913 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,675 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 60,497 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 23,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 207,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $110.5, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 209,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 125.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.