Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Charles Schwab Corp, Imax Corp, sells AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 294,493 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 527,296 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 279,882 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 520,848 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 338,129 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 181,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.