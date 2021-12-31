Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Probity Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Probity Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Canadian Pacific Railway, Charles Schwab Corp, Imax Corp, sells AMETEK Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probity Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Probity Advisors, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Probity Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 294,493 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 527,296 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 279,882 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 520,848 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 338,129 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $142.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $272.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Probity Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $19.14. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 181,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Probity Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Probity Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.



