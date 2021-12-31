L2 Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV

New Purchases: IVV, IAI, SPY, KEYS, AKAM, FB, TSLA, GOOG, JPM, NVDA, IJH, BAC, AFG, TER, HSY, LBTYK, HUM, VOO, HD, MU, V, USB, MAS, MA, FNF, DIS, ADBE, PHM, VTV, NFLX, XOM, CCK, KO, ACN, VZ, NUE, ABT, PEP, CRM, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, AZO, PYPL, LLY, NKE, TPR, EBAY, WFC, T, NOC, MS, NEE, SCHW, AMD, INTU, TXN, BJ, UNP, AMAT, VDC, UPS, C, HON, CMI, MANH, BRKR, PFE, FCX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Intel Corp, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L2 Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, L2 Asset Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 49,400 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 277.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,252 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 571.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,874 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.08% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 77,200 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 401.30% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 33,213 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.51%

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $451.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 23,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $449.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $112.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 277.10%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 49,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 571.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 38,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 457.08%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 16,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 401.30%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 77,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 399.35%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 12,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 202.15%. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $306.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

L2 Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.