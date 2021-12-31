NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Physicians Realty Trust, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Sells MGM Growth Properties LLC, Equity Residential, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

New Purchases: HTA, DOC, OIH, BXMT, SNAP, SUI, ARE, HR, NVDA, SQ, ORCC, GBDC, VRAY,

HTA, DOC, OIH, BXMT, SNAP, SUI, ARE, HR, NVDA, SQ, ORCC, GBDC, VRAY, Added Positions: VICI, AAPL, DIS, C, AMZN, SRC,

VICI, AAPL, DIS, C, AMZN, SRC, Reduced Positions: MGP, EQR, VYM, EXPE, ICSH, MS, ABNB,

MGP, EQR, VYM, EXPE, ICSH, MS, ABNB, Sold Out: IYM, XME, XLF, XBI, JBLU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Physicians Realty Trust, VanEck Oil Services ETF, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Snap Inc, sells MGM Growth Properties LLC, Equity Residential, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NexWave Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, NexWave Capital Partners LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $43 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 144,835 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 8,820 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 92,325 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 44,053 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.52% Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) - 60,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 92,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 74,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $235.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 24,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 148.32%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67.