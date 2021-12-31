Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

New Purchases: PFE, DHI, IWD,

PFE, DHI, IWD, Added Positions: DFAS, BND, VCSH, STIP, IVOG, EFA, AGG, IWN, TIP,

DFAS, BND, VCSH, STIP, IVOG, EFA, AGG, IWN, TIP, Reduced Positions: VOO, VOOV, VIOO, VEA, VTWV, VOOG, VWO, SCHX, IVW, IWB, IWF, IWM, NUSC, MSFT, IWO, IJR, IJK, SCHA, IVOO, IEF,

VOO, VOOV, VIOO, VEA, VTWV, VOOG, VWO, SCHX, IVW, IWB, IWF, IWM, NUSC, MSFT, IWO, IJR, IJK, SCHA, IVOO, IEF, Sold Out: VTWG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stordahl+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,621 shares, 23.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 410,488 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 223,174 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 156,021 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 45,571 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 185,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89.