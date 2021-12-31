Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

- New Purchases: PFE, DHI, IWD,
- Added Positions: DFAS, BND, VCSH, STIP, IVOG, EFA, AGG, IWN, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VOOV, VIOO, VEA, VTWV, VOOG, VWO, SCHX, IVW, IWB, IWF, IWM, NUSC, MSFT, IWO, IJR, IJK, SCHA, IVOO, IEF,
- Sold Out: VTWG,
For the details of Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stordahl+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,621 shares, 23.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 410,488 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 223,174 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 156,021 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 45,571 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $85.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 185,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89.
